The victory comes just under two years after the franchise’s men team won their first silverware in 20 years

Caledonia Gladiators today made history after becoming the first Scottish women’s basketball team to win a major trophy.

The East Kilbride-based franchise defeated the Oaklands Wolves 61-59 to win the Super League Basketball Trophy final at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

It was a hugely dramatic finale to the game, with the Wolves having a chance to equal the score in the final second, but the Gladiators held out to claim the trophy. The victory marks the first major silverware won by a Scottish women’s team in the history of the sport – and was hailed as a major breakthrough moment for basketball in this country.

Speaking exclusively to GlasgowWorld, thrilled head coach Chantelle Handy said: “This victory is an incredible moment not just for our club, but for basketball in Scotland. I want to pay huge credit to my team for how they’ve performed across the competition.

“It was such a dramatic ending, but they really deserved this win today. It’s a great day for our club and the sport in Scotland and I want to thank our fans for the support they’ve given us across the season.”

The landmark triumph comes just under two years after the franchise’s men team won their first silverware in 20 years when they won the then BBL Trophy in 2022/23.

‘A real breakthrough moment’

Club owner Steve Timoney commented: “This trophy win is a real breakthrough moment for the women’s game here in Scotland. For our club to win two trophies in just under two years is really special, and we want to build on this success in the months and years ahead. On behalf of the club, I’d like to congratulate Chantelle and the team on a fantastic performance.”

The women’s team qualified for the final after defeating the Sheffield Hatters 68-62 in a home semi-final at the club’s new PlaySport arena last month.

It follows an impressive period of time for the women’s team, who have enjoyed record crowds for a Scottish women’s basketball team at the club’s new PlaySport arena, with 917 supporters attending a match against Newcastle Eagles in April last year.

Last season, the women’s team became the first Scottish women’s basketball team to compete in European competition in 50 years, and won three of their four group stage matches, before losing in the knockout stages. They also competed in Europe this season.

The women’s team have been in strong recent form, winning five of their last six matches before this afternoon’s final, and currently sit in third position in the Super League Basketball.

The Caledonia Gladiators women’s team has only once before reached the final of a major competition – under its previous name of Caledonia Pride in season 2017-18 in the then WBBL cup – but they were runners up on the day.