Head Coach Gareth Murray has been nominated for the ‘Coach of the Year’ award alongside football’s Steve Clarke and Athletics’ Steve Doig.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Caledonia Gladiators have been shortlisted for two of Sport Scotland’s ‘Scottish Sports Awards’ 2023.

This is where the organisation recognises the schools, clubs, community projects and people making a difference in sport across Scotland, alongside the country’s top athletes in an event that will celebrate the best of Scottish sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firstly, men’s Head Coach Gareth Murray has been nominated for the ‘Coach of the Year’ award alongside football’s Steve Clarke and Athletics’ Steve Doig. Murray has been at the helm of the Gladiators during a historic year, as documented by the hit BBC documentary, ‘Ballers: Ball or Nothing’.

His side won the British Basketball League Trophy in style and finished fourth in a highly competitive British Basketball League. Now, this season, he has been leading the way as Gladiators pave their way in European competition, having won their first FIBA Europe Cup game away to CSU Sibiu in Romania.

Also, the historic British Basketball League Trophy win has been highlighted and shortlisted for the ‘Moment of the Year’ award amongst standout events across a range of sports. In March of this year, the Caledonia Gladiators’ men’s side defeated Cheshire Phoenix 73-70 thanks to a David Sloan buzzer-beater that sent 6,000 Scottish fans wild.

The moment brought the franchise’s first silverware since 2003 when the then-Glasgow Rocks won the British Basketball League Playoffs.Gladiators’ Head Coach, Murray, said: “Winning the trophy after 20 years and the way it was won was a huge moment for the club and myself as a coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To win any game on the buzzer is a great feeling, winning on the buzzer in front of 6,000 fans in Glasgow after 20 years was like a fairytale. It was an exciting moment in Scottish basketball that has been viewed all over the world. It has been added to one of the greatest moments in British Basketball history.

“I’m grateful I was a part of it on the sideline, the players put themselves in that position to create such a great achievement and moment in Scottish sport.”

The Scottish Sports Awards 2023 will take place on Thursday 7 December 2023, in a new format held at the Glasgow Science Centre, a fantastic year of achievement will be honoured on the biggest screen in Scotland.