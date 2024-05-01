Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The three-time world champion in the WWE has been pulled from live events after suffering an elbow injury during his match with Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins at WrestleMania 40 in April. It has been reported that he will take two weeks away from matches to recover from a hyperextended elbow injury leaving a month to prepare for his Glasgow appearance. Clash At the Castle: Scotland is the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Scotland - on Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro. Despite strong demand, tickets are still available here.

In April, McIntyre stated that he was injured but wrestled on WWE’s Superstars of RAW tour of the UK last month because he was not a “pathetic coward like CM Punk”. However, the Scotsman was unable to register a win in the UK, losing to Jey Uso on four occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for Clash at the Castle went on sale last week revealing a price structure that started at £175.45 for the cheapest tickets. Over 20,000 fans joined the Ticketmaster queue for the event when the first batch of tickets were released. During his recovery from injury, the Scottish Warrior is continuing to appear on television, featuring on Monday’s episode of Raw. McIntyre was once again drafted by the red brand, and continued his feud with CM Punk, who promised to make the Scottish wrestler’s life a “living hell” in a passionate promo.

Since turning heel towards the backend of 2023, McIntyre has been on a superb run, feuding with the likes of Punk, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Rollins - the latter he beat to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Who could McIntyre face at Clash at the Castle?

Sadly, McIntyre’s reign as World Heavyweight Champion lasted just five minutes after Damien Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win his first world championship. As a result of his injury, the Scottish Warrior has yet to receive his rematch for the title, but he is widely assumed to feature in a high-profile spot at Clash at the Castle. But who could Mcintyre face at the event?

Facing Damien Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship would be the obvious choice. Witnessing the Scotsman win the world title in front of his countrymen would be a sight to behold, and would bring back memories of SummerSlam 1992 when British Bulldog defeated Bret Hart to win the Intercontinental Championship at Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other options could include Mcintyre’s long-time foe Sheamus. The Irishman, who has recently made his return to action following a lengthy injury layoff, confronted Mcintyre at Raw on the 23rd April and the pair crossed paths on Monday’s episode after the Scotsman angrily stormed past Sheamus in his backstage segment with Bron Breakker.

How can I get tickets for Clash at the Castle?

Glasgow prepares to host WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, June 14, followed by Clash At the Castle: Scotland on Saturday, June 15. Combo tickets are available to go to both events at the OVO Hydro.

Scotland is home to several WWE Superstars including Drew McIntyre, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang and Noam Dar.

Priority Pass ticket packages for the event include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and merchandise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad