University of Glasgow alum Laura Muir was finally able to bring home gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Laura Muir has finally got her hands on a Commonwealth Games gold medal for the 1500m event after an eight year long wait.

Muir received a disappointing result at the hometown 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she clipped the back of her heel just as she prepared to make her move in the 1,500m and later had to pull out of the 800m.

Muir then missed out on the Gold Coast event in 2018 to focus on her vet exams.

However, on Sunday 7 August, the runner came back stronger than ever to take home her first Commonwealth Games gold medal at Alexander Stadium.

Scotland’s Laura Muir leads the Women’s 1500m Final on her way to winning golf at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

Muir is now the first ever Scot to win at the 1500m Commonwealth Games event.

She also raced in the 800m metre the night before (Saturday 6 August), and took home a bronze medal behind Kenya’s Mary Moraa, and England’s Keel Hodgkinson, who took home gold and silver medals respectively.

Mike Whittingham, sportscotland Director of High Performance, spoke on the historical win saying: “Laura Muir has again delivered on the global stage with a stunning race to win gold in the 1500m.” “She is one of the world’s leading athletes and continues to deliver when it matters most. She is an inspiration to the next generation.”So, who is Laura Muir and is this her first gold medal?Here’s everything you need to know about the Team Scotland star.

Who is Laura Muir?

Laura Muir is a Scottish middle and long-distance runner.

She took home silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic in the 1500 metres, having previously finished seventh in the 1500m final at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Muir first broke the British record in the 1500 metres in July 2016. She set the current record of 3:54.50 in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics, which ranks her in the world all-time top 15.

Additionally, Muir is ranked in the world all-time top 20 for the Mile run in which her best time is 4.18.03.

How old is Laura Muir?

Muir was born in Inverness on 9 May 1993, making her 29 years old at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

What did Laura Muir say about her win?

Muir reflected on her win, and journey to gold, saying: “I think I would have said to the Laura Muir of 2014 ‘your time will come’ (after finishing 11th at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games).

“It’s rotten at the time but you learn from it and you come back stronger. This meant a lot to me – missing the Gold Coast (in 2018) as well, it’s been bugging me for eight years.“

“It is so nice to come here and not just get one medal but two and in such a competitive field. Those girls are fast. It means a lot,” she added.

How many medals does Team Scotland have?

Team Scotland are currently in the midst of their best ever Commonwealth Games performance, outside of Glasgow 2014.

Team Scotland are currently standing in the ranks with 48 medals.

What are the Commonwealth Games?

The Commonwealth Games are often referred to as the Friendly Games.

The competition is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations.

The event was first held in 1930 and with the exception of 1942, and 1946, the event has taken place every four years since.

Six teams have competed at every Commonwealth Games since the inaugural tournament of 1930 which took place in Hamilton, New Zealand.

The six teams that competed in the first games were Australia, Canada, England, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales.

The last country to enter the modern Commonwealth was Rwanda, who joined in 2009.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The Commonwealth is home to 2.5 billion people, and includes both advanced economies and developing countries.

“32 of our members are small states, including many island nations.

“Our member governments have agreed to shared goals like development, democracy and peace.

“Our values and principles are expressed in the Commonwealth Charter .

The Commonwealth’s roots go back to the British Empire. But today any country can join the modern Commonwealth.”

Which countries participate in the Commonwealth Games?

In total 72 teams will take part in the 2022 Games. The total number consists of 54 countries and 18 territories.

Here is the full list of every team taking part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games is listed below: