'He's definitely on for 1000 runs this year' - Uddingston Cricket Club skipper Bryan Clarke hails batting ace Muhammad Awais

Bryan Clarke's team have won their last three league games

The Bothwell Castle Policies outfit had been bottom of the table after losing four of their first five league fixtures, but Saturday’s seven-wicket home success over Clydesdale made it three consecutive victories.

Uddy bowled out Clydesdale for 144 in 42.4 overs before reaching 146/3 in 32.2 overs, moving up to fifth place in the standings after eight games.

Muhammad Awais has been a key man in the recent revival and he again top scored for Uddy against Clydesdale, hitting seven fours before finally being put out having scored 60 runs.

Uddingston skipper/wicket keeper Bryan Clarke told the Times and Speaker: “Awais is doing brilliantly. He has scored 504 league runs so far this season halfway through and I think he got 900 last year which was phenomenal.

"He’s definitely on for 1000 this year which would be an incredible achievement for him personally.”

To mount a title challenge, an Uddingston win looks a must in this Saturday’s trip to leaders Prestwick.

"I think a title challenge is a wee bit far fetched for us but that’s not necessarily because of the position we’re in,” Clarke said.

"We’ve got four first team regulars missing for Saturday just with holidays so that makes it pretty difficult.

"It’s a tough place to go anyway but when you’re missing four it’s not ideal.”