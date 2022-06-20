Second straight win for Uddingston Cricket Club

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper Bryan Clarke (Pic by David Potter)

Batting first, Langside were all out for 229 runs in 49.1 overs, with Ross Lyons the pick of the Uddingston bowlers as he took four wickets from his 10 overs bowled.

In a hugely impressive reply, Uddingston raced to 232 runs for the loss of just one wicket from 35 overs, with Muhammad Awais top scoring on 154 not out.

The win puts Uddy seventh in the Western Premier League with three wins from seven matches.