Second straight win for Uddingston Cricket Club

Uddingston Cricket Club made it back-to-back league wins with a nine-wicket home victory over Langside at Bothwell Castle Policies on Saturday.

Monday, 20th June 2022, 10:03 am
Skipper Bryan Clarke (Pic by David Potter)
Batting first, Langside were all out for 229 runs in 49.1 overs, with Ross Lyons the pick of the Uddingston bowlers as he took four wickets from his 10 overs bowled.

In a hugely impressive reply, Uddingston raced to 232 runs for the loss of just one wicket from 35 overs, with Muhammad Awais top scoring on 154 not out.

The win puts Uddy seventh in the Western Premier League with three wins from seven matches.

This Saturday, Bryan Clarke’s side host third-placed Clydesdale in the league for a fixture that starts at 12 noon.

