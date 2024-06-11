The defender has completed a transfer | Getty

The Crystal Palace defender has completed a transfer to Motherwell.

Kofi Balmer has secured his move to Motherwell from Crystal Palace.

The Northern Irish defender has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third from the Premier League side. He spent last season out on loan at Port Vale and AFC Wimbledon, having broken through as a youngster in Northern Ireland with Ballymena United and Larne.

He is the first signing of the summer at Fir Park as they prepare for the new Premiership season. Manager Stuart Kettlewell said: “It’s great to get Kofi on board. There was a lot of interest from other clubs who were looking to sign him so it tells you we’ve got a good player on our hands.

“He has played lots of football for a boy his age but we still think with our coaching, we can get more out of Kofi and make him even better. I look forward to working with him during pre-season and seeing how he gets on.”

Balmer said: “I’m so happy to be here. I’ve heard some great things about the club and the fan base. I can’t wait to meet everyone and get stuck into work. I feel I can bring a lot to the team and want to make a real impact in my time here.”