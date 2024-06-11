Crystal Palace player secures transfer as he provides verdict on joining Motherwell after 'a lot of interest'
Kofi Balmer has secured his move to Motherwell from Crystal Palace.
The Northern Irish defender has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third from the Premier League side. He spent last season out on loan at Port Vale and AFC Wimbledon, having broken through as a youngster in Northern Ireland with Ballymena United and Larne.
He is the first signing of the summer at Fir Park as they prepare for the new Premiership season. Manager Stuart Kettlewell said: “It’s great to get Kofi on board. There was a lot of interest from other clubs who were looking to sign him so it tells you we’ve got a good player on our hands.
“He has played lots of football for a boy his age but we still think with our coaching, we can get more out of Kofi and make him even better. I look forward to working with him during pre-season and seeing how he gets on.”
Balmer said: “I’m so happy to be here. I’ve heard some great things about the club and the fan base. I can’t wait to meet everyone and get stuck into work. I feel I can bring a lot to the team and want to make a real impact in my time here.”
Crystal Palace’s statement reads: “Crystal Palace Academy centre-back Kofi Balmer will complete a permanent transfer, subject to international clearance, to Scottish Premiership side Motherwell on Monday, 1st July 2024. Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Kofi the very best for the rest of his career.”
