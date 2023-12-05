The Black Cats are searching for a new boss after parting ways with Tony Mowbray on Monday night

A trio of former Rangers stars are among the bookies favourites to succeed Tony Mowbray as Sunderland manager.

Ex-Celtic, Hibs and Middlesbrough boss Mowbray was sacked by the EFL Championship side following a poor run of results, which has sparked intense speculation about his replacement.

Mowbray leaves his position with the Black Cats sitting in ninth place in the English second tier table, just three points adrift of the play-off spots.

And former Gers manager Michael Beale - who departed Ibrox back in October after a 10-month stint in charge - has quickly emerged as one of the early front-runners to be handed the reigns at the Stadium of Light.

Alex Rae, a popular figure among the Sunderland fanbase and currently a member of Philippe Clement's backroom staff, is also in the fray, while ex-Gers defender and Yokohama F. Marinos boss Kevin Muscat (8/1), is also viewed as a potential candidate to land the vacancy.

Ex-Birmingham City boss John Eustace heads the betting market at 5/1, while Stephen Robinson's work at St Mirren is not going unrecognised as he features as a 20/1 outsider along with former Celtic treble-winning manager Neil Lennon.

Naomi Rose from https://sportslens.com/uk/ commented: "Michael Beale is likely eager to return to management, and Sunderland presents a perfect opportunity to enhance his reputation further. Meanwhile, Alex Rae, a revered figure at the Stadium of Light, may require convincing to part ways with his beloved Rangers. Kevin Muscat, frequently mentioned in managerial circles, possesses a style that could align well with the clubs' ambitions,"

Next Sunderland Manager Odds: