The Old Firm duo will battle it out at the national stadium on Sunday for the first silverware of the season.

Glasgow derby matches between Rangers and Celtic always make for an exciting spectacle and Sunday’s Viaplay Cup Final has the making of an all-time classic encounter.

When it comes to facing your arch rivals, the most important thing is to win your own individual battles and let the result take care of itself. Games of this magnitude are on another level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the capacity crowd split 50/50 down the middle at Hampden Park, there’s no place to hide as managers Michael Beale and Ange Postecoglou apply the finishing touches to their pre-match preparations.

Rangers manager Michael Beale and Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou with the Viaplay Cup at Hampden. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers, who last lifted the trophy back in 2011, are bidding to win Beale’s first piece of silverware since taking over the Ibrox hot seat in November, while the Hoops are eyeing back-to-back triumphs in the competition.

Both teams head into the contest in fantastic form, so this showdown could go right down to the wire with extra-time and penalties a distinct possibility. Based on the 2-2 draw at Ibrox on league business at the start of January, there is very little to separate the two sides, despite Celtic maintaining a nine-point gap at the top of the Premiership table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Parkhead club came out on top in the last League Cup final meeting between the two sides when French centre-back Christopher Jullien scored a controversial winner in 2092. Alfredo Morelos had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Fraser Forster on that occasion.

However, this latest showdown promises to be one for the ages. With a number of key battles all over the park, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the five most interesting head-to-heads...

Alfredo Morelos vs Cameron Carter-Vickers

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Colombian striker will be up against arguably one of the best defenders in Scottish football at the moment. The USA international has been an absolute rock at the heart of the Hoops defence this season and has incredibly yet to lose a single Premiership match alongside Carl Starfelt - keeping an impressive 26 clean sheets in 44 matches since being partnered together.

However, Morelos is starting to show signs of getting back to his type of form in front of goal that made him one of the most prolific strikers in Scotland and on the European stage. He will have a point to prove after missing a spot-kick in the previous Old Firm League Cup Final in 2019.

Connor Goldson vs Kyogo Furuhashi

During his lenghty spell on the sidelines through injury, it was clear to see how big a loss Connor Goldson was at the heart of the Gers backline. A talismanic figure who possess a brilliant range of passing and a huge aerial threat, the Englishman is key to the way Michael Beale wants his side to play. He can’t be afford too much time on the ball otherwise Goldson will be ready to spark an attack almost instantly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyogo Furuhashi has been the Hoops main source for goals this term, scoring a dramatic late equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw at Ibrox on January 2. The Japanese star can pop up with a moment of magic at any stage and his sharp movement and eye for goal will have to be closely monitored by Goldson. Not the biggest physical presence, Kyogo likes to play on the shoulder of defenders and is a chief threat that Rangers must look to nullify.

Borna Barisic vs Jota

Croatian Borna Barisic has endured a mixed season to date, but he has arguably been Rangers most consistent defender since the World Cup break. He has helped to set up numerous chances for his team mates and scored the vital match-winner against St Johnstone in a Scottish Cup tie back in January. However, he is often prone to lapses of concentration and has struggled in previous Old Firm clashes, particularly at Celtic Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portugese winger Jota will fancy his chances of causing havoc down the right-hand side and getting on the scoresheet at Hampden, having changed wings since the World Cup with Daizen Maeda seemingly favoured on the left. Capable of hurting any opponent with his pace and trickery, Barisic will have to be on his A-game to keep him quiet.

Malik Tillman vs Callum McGregor

An intriguing battle lies in store between these two players. More often than not in derbies, the midfield battle is of upmost importance. Malik Tillman, who remains a slight injury doubt at this stage, will look to occupy the small pockets of space in behind the Hoops midfield. However, he’s not performed to his highest standards in previous Old Firm meetings and will need to be at his best to gain the upper hand on the Hoops captain.

Callum McGregor enjoys dictating the pace of games and has bundles of big-match experience to call on. He will also be full of confidence after scoring the opening goal in last weekend’s 4-0 Premiership victory over Aberdeen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alistair Johnston vs Ryan Kent

Canadian international Alistair Johnston has adapted to Scottish football impressively and is enjoying life as Celtic’s first-choice right-back following the January exit of Josip Juranovic. His competitive and aggressive nature - owing to his Ice Hockey background - has been one of the league’s best performers of late. Making his debut at Ibrox in January, the former CF Montreal star was thrown in at the deep end and excelled.

He will be up against the nifty footwork and creative flare of Ryan Kent who often rises to the big occasion. The winger has looked dangerous in a free attacking role that Beale has created for him, adding a couple of goals and assists to his game. Kent will be aiming to exploit any gaps in the full-back area.

Advertisement