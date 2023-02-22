Viaplay Sports announced their punditry team on Tuesday ahead of the Hampden showpiece this weekend.

Viaplay Sports have announced a bumper 10-person punditry line-up for Sunday’s Old Firm showpiece League Cup final at Hampden Park, with Chris Sutton and Ally McCoist headlining the broadcast team.

Glasgow rivals Rangers and Celtic will lock horns in a mouthwatering encounter at the national stadium as they compete for the first major piece of silverware of the season. The match will be aired live on Viaplay (previously Premier Sports).

Hoops icon Sutton and Gers legend McCoist will front the TV channel’s coverage alongside presenter Emma Dodds, while former Parkhead boss Gordon Strachan and ex-striker John Hartson will also be involved to provide a Celtic angle.

Chris Sutton and Ally McCoist will lead the punditry line-up for Sunday’s Viaplay Cup Final (Image: SNS Group)

Light Blues great Brian Laudrup and former Ibrox defender Alan Hutton will provide a Rangers angle, with Michael Stewart analysing the action alongside commentator Rory Hamilton from the television gantry. Connie McLaughlin has been named as the pitchside reporter.

A statement read: “The Viaplay team covering the match includes: Ally McCoist, Chris Sutton, Brian Laudrup, Gordon Strachan, Alan Hutton, John Hartson, Michael Stewart, Rory Hamilton, Emma Dodds and Connie McLaughlin.”

The confirmed line-up means Sutton is expected to come face-to-face Michael Beale after the bemused Rangers manager branded him a “comedy act” and the “worst ever player” to represent his boyhood club, Chelsea after questioning whether he would have allowed Celtic to score the same controversial goal awarded to Partick Thistle in their Scottish Cup tie last weekend.