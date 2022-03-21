'Wood look a good bet to go up (Library pic)

Ross Gillan’s fifth minute penalty after being fouled, plus further goals by Declan Brown – after which St Cadocs’ Gauley was shown a straight red for a bad foul on Lewis Archer – and an angled shot by Steven Seaton, moved ’Wood onto 48 points with five league fixtures to play. This means that they will be guaranteed fourth spot - and a spot in the newly formed division one for season 2022-23 – with two more wins this campaign.

"It was a great result on Saturday and a great performance from the lads,” said ’Wood secretary Eddie Lynas.

"We were leading 2-0 at half-time and we knew that St Cadoc’s would come out in the second half and try and hit us with everything they’ve got.

"But our back four and midfield stood firm and dealt with it superbly.

"We need six points out of 15 to guarantee going up and we go to Dalry Thistle, who we beat 7-0 at Thorniewood, this Saturday.

"Hopefully we show the same approach this time and come back with three points.”

Meanwhile, Thorniewood’s local rivals Bellshill Athletic earned their first league win of 2022 with a 4-0 home Conference A success over Saltcoats Victoria on Saturday.

Goals by Kris Jarvie (2), Aiden Rooney and Darren McPhie sealed a comfortable victory for ’Hill, who are 10th with 32 points from 25 games.