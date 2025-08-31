The latest transfer updates for Celtic and Rangers after the first Old Firm derby of the season

Celtic and Rangers have just over 24 hours remaining to finalise their summer transfer business and deadline day is expected to full of activity.

Russell Martin is feeling the heat at Ibrox after a hugely underwhelming start to his managerial reign, while a frustrated Brendan Rodgers will be eager to get new signings in the door after receiving very little in the way of financial backing from the Parkhead board so far.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest transfer news surrounding both clubs:

Celtic boss provides Adam Idah to Swansea update

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Adam Idah’s proposed move to Swansea City is “very close” after the Celtic striker was omitted from the matchday squad to face Rangers.

The Hoops boss clarified why he couldn’t call upon the Republic of Ireland international on derby day with a permanent transfer to South Wales looming.

Providing an update on Idah’s situation, Rodgers told Sky Sports: “Well I think it’s still ongoing. The club are in talks with Swansea, so he’s obviously not available today. That’s the current situation.”

Asked if he would’ve liked to have had Idah available for the game, Rodgers responded: “I think availability of good players, you always want that. Clearly it’s very close, but it’s not quite there yet, so we have to do without him. Adam has scored big goals in games against Rangers, but he’s not here so we have to focus on the players that are here.”

Hamza Igamane has French media purring after Lille debut

Lille boss Bruno Genesio heaped praise on ex-Rangers frontman Hamza Igamane after making a quickfire debut for the Ligue 1 outfit in a 7-1 demolition of Lorient yesterday.

He reckons the “great” Moroccan international - who sealed a £10.4 million Ibrox exit on Thursday night - will have pundits in France predicting his side to win a Treble this season.

Igamane’s departure was accelerated during the week after claiming he was carrying an injury and refusing to come on as a second half substitute against St Mirren last Sunday. However, scan results revealed no issues and led club officials to sanction his move.

He made his debut for Lille after coming on at the interval with the game poised at 0-0, but his impact was immediate as he got on the scoresheet in a statement win.

And a delighted Genesio believes it will be difficult to keep a lid on his side’s prospects of clinching silverware after local media branded Igamane’s bow as “supernatural”.

He stated: “After a match like that, I know exactly what’s going to happen: we’ll become the favourites for the title, the Europa League, the Coupe de France.”