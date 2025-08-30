A roundup of the latest transfer stories for Celtic and Rangers this weekend.

The summer deadline is rapidly approaching and Scottish Premiership clubs are putting the final pieces of their transfer puzzles in place before the window closes for the year.

Celtic and Rangers are making last-minute tweaks to their teams after both clubs were issued disastrous exits from the Champions League this week. The Glasgow duo have both been demoted to the Europa League and have been left with a lot to reflect on as a result of the unexpected nature of their defeats.

We’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer stories in these final stages of the window as rumours continue to swirl around Celtic Park and Ibrox ahead of Deadline Day.

Celtic make ‘improved £4m bid’ for winger

Celtic have returned with an ‘improved bid’ in attempt to sign Sebastian Tounekti at this late stage in the transfer window. The Hoops have been linked with the Tunisian winger and are eager to bring him to Parkhead before the deadline to bolster their attack.

Celtic’s recruitment strategy has been questioned throughout the window, with fans calling for the club to spend more money on marquee signings. The Scottish champions have already had a £3 million bid rejected by Hammarby for Tounekti this window but they aren’t giving up on him that easily.

Despite time running out, Celtic have now returned to the table with a new £4 million offer in attempt to convince the Swedish side to cash in, according to Record Sport. Hammarby are eager to keep hold of the 23-year-old though, having only brought him to the club earlier this year.

Celtic have mere days left to complete any final signings but their nightmare Champions League exit served as a significant wake up call for all involved. After two goalless legs and a failed penalty shootout against Kairat Almaty, the Hoops are looking at some final signings to get over the line to boost the firepower in their squad.

Two Rangers loan exits confirmed in cooperation agreement

Rangers have confirmed the exits of two players on loan for the remainder of the 2025/26 season. The Light Blues have sanctioned moves for Josh Gentles and Calum Adamson, who have joined Raith Rovers and Alloa Athletic respectively.

Gentles, 17, has signed for Raith Rovers, while 18-year-old Adamson joins Alloa as a result of Rangers’ cooperation agreement with the two sides.

“It’s been a move I’ve had interest in for a while now so I’m just buzzing to get going now,” Gentles said of his move to Stark’s Park.

Alloa’s club statement said following the signing of Adamson: “Alloa Athletic are delighted to announce the signing of Calum Adamson on a cooperation loan.

"Adamson has impressed for Rangers U18s and B-sides last season and has earned his place in the Scotland U19s squad.”