The ex-Gers striker has joined his new club until 2025 and was unveiled with some of his best moments in a video clip.

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has finally ended his lengthy search to find a new club by agreeing a two-year deal with Brazilian outfit Santos FC.

The 27-year-old Colombian hitman has been a free agent since departing Ibrox at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options after declaring he wanted to play in a top European league.

A number of clubs in Turkey, Russia and Spain had expressed an interest in signing Rangers all-time leading European goal scorer, with Fenerbahce desperately close to reuniting him with ex-Light Blues team mate Ryan Kent in Istanbul before pulling the plug on a transfer late on.

Now his next desintation has been confirmed with a return to South America. Santos - who finished 12th in the Campeonato Paulista last term - have confirmed the signing of Morelos until 2025 with a welcome message - using a montage of his Rangers highlights in a short video clip on social media to excite their fanbase.

A short club statement read: “Welcome! the 27-year-old Colombian striker arrives to reinforce Peixao with a contract valid until August 31, 2025. On top of them!”

Once rated a £20million striker, Rangers opted to let Morelos’ contract run down and a drop off in form amid several fitness concerns in his final year saw him leave for free upon the expiry of his deal.

Speaking earlier this summer, Morelos outlined to his agent that he wanted to remain in Europe, stating: “I have made it clear I want to stay in Europe and play football there. We are currently working towards making that happen. I still don’t have anything and there is nothing close, but hopefully something interesting will come up.