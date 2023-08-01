The one time Liverpool attacker only signed for his latest club this summer but reports in Turkey suggest he could be set for a quick return to British football.

Michael Beale has worked hard over the past few months to overhaul his Rangers squad with several big names leaving Ibrox and multiple new signings arriving.

The likes of Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield were cut loose at the end of their contracts along with other notable first team players from the past few seasons. Arguably the biggest departure was that of Ryan Kent, who was released at the end of his contract four years after completing a permanent move from Liverpool for an initial £6.5 million with add ons.

The English winger was snapped up by Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce ahead of the new season and had looked to be on track to become an important player for the Istanbul based club. The 26-year old was on the scoresheet as his new side won their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier first leg against FC Zimbru 5-0 last Wednesday.

However, in a bizarre turn of events, Turkish publication Footmac are now reporting that Kent could be set to leave Fenerbahce on loan this summer. They write that if two of three transfer targets in Cengiz Ünder, Tete and Ocampos arrive then Kent will be sent on loan.

It also looks like the former Rangers man could have options back in the UK if he does end up going out on loan. The same report claims that Kent is wanted by EFL Championship side Hull City who are managed by former Fulham and Brighton defender Liam Rosenior and where he could link up with one time Ibrox teammate Greg Docherty.