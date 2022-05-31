‘The Goalie’ has confirmed doctors have given him about six months to live

Household names from across the world of football have rallied to support Rangers legend Andy Goram after he revealed his terminal cancer diagonsis.

The 58-year-old, who lifted ten trophies during his seven-year spell at Ibrox between 1991-1998, confirmed yesterday doctors have given him six months to live after being diagnosed with level 4 oesophageal cancer.

The ex-Manchester United and Scotland goalkeeper admitted in an interview with the Daily Record he has turned down chemotherapy for the illness.

Goram during his time at Ibrox

It was during his successfull stint at Rangers where Goram earned the nickname ‘The Goalie’ and was voted as the club’s greatest ever goalkeeper in 2001.

A host of his former clubs and team-mates have posted emotional messages of support on social media.

Manchester United, whom Goram signed for on loan, issued a statement on their official website. It read: “Everybody at Manchester United is thinking of Andy Goram and his family after the former goalkeeper announced he has terminal cancer.

“The 58-year-old is best known for playing 184 times with Rangers, where he proudly won five league titles and five domestic cups.

“He later joined United on loan in the 2000/01 season and made two appearances in the Premier League title run in.

“Goram’s cancer was announced in April and, tragically, he has now confirmed he has only six months left to live.

“Andy has bravely turned down the chance of chemotherpy after witnessing how ill it made his ex-wife Miriam, who battled cancer last year,

“Andy, everyone at United is thinking of you and sending you strength at this difficult time.”

Former England goalkeeper David James wrote: “After just hearding the news, my thoughts are with Andy Goram. #GKunion.”

Motherwell chief executive, Alan Burrows wrote: “So very sad to readabout former ‘Well skipper Andy Goram. My heart goes out to him and his family and I hope his last months are filled with lots of love and support from the people around him.

“Life’s far too short and, at times, very cruel. Battle on hard, Goalie.”

New St Mirren Chief Operating Officer, Keith Lasley, who played alongside Goram at Fir Park, stated: “So sorry to hear of Andy Goram’s news. A privlege as a young boy to walk in to a dressing room with the best goalkeeper this country has ever produced.

“Always looked out for the young players at that time and constantly pushed us to be the very best we could be #legend.”

Hibernian’s official Twitter page commented: “Sending strength to former Hibs goalkeeper Andy Goram and his family. Keep fighting, Andy.”

Ex-Scotland team-mate Don Hutchison posted: “Can you actually imagine you have been told you have 6 months to live. Then refusing Chemo because it gives you approx 3 months extra (maybe in pain). Andy Goram is gonna fight like a champion and live his best 6 months. That is BRAVEHEART... wish you well.”

Which clubs did Andy Goram play for?

Goram started his career with Oldham Athletic before signing for Rangers from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian in 1991.

He returned to England follow his departure from Ibrox, spending short stints at Notts County and Sheffield United.

He then captained Motherwell during the 1998/99 season before turning out for Manchester United, Hamilton Accies and Coventry City.

Goram with Motherwell in 2000 against Rangers

Goram would return to Oldham for a brief second spell in 2002 before featuring for Queen of the South.

He retired from professional football at the end of the 2003/04 season after a season-long stay with Elgin City and was later inducted into the Scottish football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Throughout his career, Goram won 43 international caps and has filled various coaching roles across a number of Scottish clubs in recent years.