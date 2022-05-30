Former goalkeeper has been told he has ‘about six months’ to live.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers player Andy Goram has revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Last month the Ibrox club announced that the former player was being treated in hospital for an illness.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an interview with the Daily Record he said that he has been given about six months to live by the doctors.

Goram was diagnosed with Level 4 oesophageal cancer, which has spread to his liver, right lung, three vertebrae and ribs.

He spoke with the Daily Record about his diagnosis saying that he felt ill around seven weeks ago when he struggled to eat and drink. Goram said he initially thought he: “had severe indigestion,” he said.

“It was as though my gullet was blocked. After a few weeks, it got worse and nothing was getting through.”

“Everything I ate or drank didn’t get halfway to my stomach and I threw it back up,” he added.

Goram went on to say that he:“ couldn’t get a face-to-face with my GP for two weeks, by which time I was in total agony. I’d also lost four stone in four weeks.”

“I had a CT scan at Monklands, then was rushed to Wishaw General and told my next of kin should be with me. That is when the alarm bells started ringing. I realised I had cancer.”

He told the paper that his son, Danny, was by his side when a doctor informed him his condition was terminal. He said: “The surgeon explained where all the cancer was and it was inoperable,”

“Danny broke down while I was trying to assess the situation. The word ‘inoperable’ hit me hard. I knew I was in for a fight.”

The 58-year-old added that he declined chemotherapy after discussing it with his family: “The specialist said if I take the chemotherapy, I’ve an average of nine months to go. If I don’t take the chemo, I have an average of six.

“After seeing what it did to Miriam, my decision was made after chats with her and Danny. Take chemotherapy and be in agony for the sake of an extra three months and zero quality of life? No thanks.”

Andy Goram said that he declined chemotherapy after seeing the impact it had on his ex-wife, Miriam, during her own cancer battle last year. He said: “Miriam had six chemotherapy treatments and three radiography sessions. It was hellish.”

“But she had a goal because now she’s more or less beat it. My problem is there was no exit door for me to fight for,” he added.

The former footballer said that his pain is manageable and he is able to go see friends: “I’ve been told by the doc, ‘Go enjoy your everyday life and be as normal as possible’.

“My pain is manageable. I can still go see friends and supporters’ clubs and still be myself. I’ll be here as long as I possibly can. The only difference is the timebomb ticking away.” he added.

Who is Andy Goram?

Andy Goram is a former Scottish footballer, who played as a goalkeeper.

Throughout his long career he played for many clubs including Oldham Athletic where he started his career and a brief loan stint with Manchester united.

Most notably he played for Rangers throughout the 1990’s during which he earned the nickname ‘The Goalie’. In a 2001 poll he was voted the Rangers greatest goalie ever.

He also played in 43 international matches for Scotland, playing on their squads for the 1986 and 1990 world cup, as well as the 1992 and 1996 UEFA team.

When did he play for Rangers?