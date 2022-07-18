The striker has scored 20 goals in 39 appearances for the Petershill-based club.

Aoife Colvill has agreed a new two-year deal with Glasgow City and will take on a role within the club’s Foundation whilst recovering from an ACL injury.

The 21-year-old striker joined the Petershill-based club in February 2020 and has scoring 20 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions.

Colvill was part of the City squad that lifted the Scottish Women’s Premier League in the 2020/21 season and featured in 14 matches last term, finding the net on 11 occasions.

Colvill has joined the club’s foundation during her ACL recovery

Born in Australia, Colvill won her first cap for the Republic of Ireland in June 2021.

Commenting on her new deal, she said: “I am delighted to sign an extension at Glasgow City.

“It has been a home away from home, so I am glad to be staying another two years and hopefully can help contribute to more success at the club!”

Colvill will be involved in Glasgow City Foundation for the first half of the 2022/23 season, which runs the academy at the club along with being at the heart of community projects.