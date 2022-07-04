Glasgow City sign New Zealand international Meikayla Moore from Liverpool

The experienced defender earned her 50th international cap earlier this year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City have snapped up New Zealand international Meikayla Moore from Liverpool.

The 26-year-old joins the Petershill outfit from the English FA Women’s Championship winners where she helped the Reds win promotion back to the Women’s Super League during her two-year spell.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced defender won her first senior cap for New Zealand at the age of 17 and received her 50th cap earlier this year.

The 26 year old signs from the English FA Women’s Championship winners (Credit - GCFC x Georgia Reynolds)

Moore was part of the Kiwi’s squad that won the 2014 and 2018 OFC Women’s Nations Cup and scored in the 2018 final against Fiji.

She was also part of the national team at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo while also playing at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Commenting on her move to Glasgow City, Moore said: “First and foremost, I’m very excited to join the club and thankful for Eileen Gleeson and Laura Montgomery’s trust in me as a player and person.

“I believe my work ethic and experience will add and continue the legacy that is Glasgow City. The club embodies so much of what I stand for as a person and I cannot wait to get started on the pitch and in the community.

“I feel this is exactly where I’m meant to be at this point in my career and I am empowered by my decision to sign with such a successful club.”

Head Coach Eileen Gleeson reckons adding further international experience will boost the club’s bid for silverware next season.

The defender won her first cap for New Zealand aged 17 and received her 50 th cap earlier this year.

She said: “Meikayla brings a wealth of experience at both club and national team level where she is a regular starter for a country ranked 22nd in the world.

“She is a humble, determined and intelligent player and adds more excellent quality to the exciting squad we are putting together for next season.

“To have three senior international centre backs at your club is an enviable position for any head coach and further increases our competition for places all over the pitch as we push our challenge for trophies next season.

“I have no doubt Meikayla will enhance our team and very much look forward to working with her.”