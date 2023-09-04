Ally McCoist has labelled referee Don Robertson’s decision to rule out Kemar Roofe’s goal during Sunday’s Old Firm derby as “appalling”, insisting the whistler ‘wasn’t strong enough to stay by his convictions’.

Robertson initially allowed the goal to stand after Rangers frontman Cyriel Dessers robbed Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke of possession deep inside the visitors territory at Ibrox before the striker raced clear and squared the ball to the unmarked Roofe who slammed home.

However, the match official was advised to check the VAR pitchside monitor by Alan Muir a short while later for a potential foul in the build up. As is normally the case, the on-field referee changed his mind and a free-kick was awarded to Celtic, with the scoreline remaining 0-0.

Referee Don Robertson awards the foul on Celtic's Gustaf Lagerbielke and rules out Kemar Roofe's Rangers goal after consulting the VAR monitor. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Hoops went on to win the match by a single Kyogo Furuhashi goal just before half-time, but Gers legend McCoist reckons it was one of the worst derby encounters he’s watched for some time with only two yellow cards shown during the frantic 90 minutes.

It was the decision to disallow Roofe’s goal that left McCoist scratching his head as he criticised Robertson live on air this morning.

Speaking on the talkSPORT breakfast show, he said: “Rangers disallowed goal, it is an absolutely appalling decision. Cards on the table, I thought both teams were bang average at best. It might be the worst Rangers and Celtic teams in a while.

“The only bit of real class in the game was the finish from Kyogo. Callum McGregor was excellent first half and the finish was superb but deary me, how someone in VAR can pull the referee over there. Dessers goes in and puts his foot down. The big Celtic centre back is dallying on the ball and kicks his foot, goes down, Dessers runs away and squares it, and Roofe scores and he gives a free kick against Dessers.