A roundup of the latest transfer headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Thursday afternoon

Celtic stand just 90 minutes away from a record-breaking NINTH domestic Treble when they face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final this weekend, while all focus at Rangers is centered around the club’s impending takeover and managerial situation.

A busy summer lies in store for both clubs and the transfer window is sure to be as frantic as ever in the race to snap up some top talent. Here’s a round-up of the latest headlines:

Highly-rated Rangers starlet attracting EPL interest

Promising Rangers goalkeeper Rydnn McGuire has three English Premier League clubs keeping tabs on his situation ahead of the summer window.

Rangers are on the hunt for a new manager. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

The 17-year-old shot-stopper was the penalty shoot-out hero for the Ibrox side’s B-team in last month’s Glasgow Cup final against Celtic and has been involved in first-team training sessions at various stages over the course of the season.

According to the Rangers Review, Arsenal, Everton and Ipswich Town have been tracking McGuire, who signed his first professional deal with the Light Blues back in January.

They state that Rangers 'could recoup a seven-figure free, plus add-ons' if he was to make the move south of the border.

McGuire has spent a period of time under the tutelage of goalkeeping coaching and club legend Allan McGregor in recent months and recently outlined his ambition to become a future No.1 in Govan.

He said: “It’s a dream. It’s the dream. It’s my target to be my own self, be the best version of me playing for the Rangers. My dream is to go and play for them at first-team level and make myself a No.1”

Celtic flop speaks out on future ahead of loan return

Luis Palma has refused to give up hope of forcing his way back into the first-team reckoning at Celtic - despite being deemed surplus to requirements by Brendan Rodgers after falling down the pecking order.

Luis Palma of Honduras will return to Celtic Park in the summer after his loan spell at Olympiakos | Getty Images

The Honduran international will return to Parkhead this summer following his six-month loan spell at Greek Super League outfit Olympiakos, where he has struggled to make an impact in just 12 appearances.

Palma’s game time has been limited, but he will return to Glasgow with two winners’ medals after sealing a Greek title and cup double. AEK Athens and PAOK are both reportedly keen on striking a permanent deal for the attacker.

Now, the winger has been speaking in his homeland about his current situation, insisting his contract status with the Hoops means there is always a chance he could re-enter Rodgers’ plans.

Asked about his future at club level ahead of competing at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup with the national team, Palma told El Heraldo: “Winning titles is always good. This season has been a great learning experience for me. Now we hope the upcoming preseason will be the best. I have to return to Celtic. I have a contract with Celtic, I can't talk about any other team.

Pressed further on whether he sees a clear route back into the Celtic team, Palma added: “From the moment I have a contract, I have a chance of earning a spot.”