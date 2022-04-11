Cambuslang Rangers 2-1 Thorniewood United: “Stonewall” penalty turned down in 'Wood defeat

Ally Small is hunting goalscoring record this season

Trailing 2-1 in Saturday’s West of Scotland Conference B clash after Darren Bowie pulled a goal back in the second half after two first half Rangers strikes, ’Wood had a strong penalty appeal turned down when Steven Seaton appeared to be fouled in the box.

"It was a stonewall penalty which was turned down,” Lynas said. “I think the referee was scared. I think he was influenced because there was a home crowd of 300 or 400.

“We didn’t deserve to get beat at all. There was a big crowd there because Cambuslang were getting presented with the trophy after the game.

"Cambuslang are a good side with a mixture of experience and young guys.

"Obviously they’ve got a lot more money to play with than we have.

"After the game we congratulated Cambuslang on winning the league and their own management team were full of praise for ourselves.”

A fine league season has now seen ’Wood guarantee a top four position and promotion, with the name of the league they play in next campaign still to be decided due to reconstruction.

’Wood host Cumbernauld United in The Killie Pie West of Scotland League Cup third round this Saturday.

"We already beat another Premiership team – Blantyre Vics – in the previous round,” Lynas said.

"If we beat Cumbernauld we will be away to Benburb in the next round.”