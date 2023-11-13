Celtic and Rangers continue to battle it out in the Scottish Premiership title race for the right to be crowned 2023/24 champions.

As it stands heading into the international break, the Hoops hold the upper hand, with Sunday's 6-0 rout of Aberdeen at Parkhead restoring their eight point advantage over Rangers, who ran out 2-0 winners at Livingston.

Despite a mixed start to the campaign, new Rangers boss Phillippe Clement has made a positive start to his Ibrox reign, winning six and drawing one of his opening seven matches in charge. He will be determined to close the gap on the leaders by making the most of a game-in hand and by claiming wins in the eagerly-anticipated Old Firm derby clashes that remain this season.

The Belgian will also have an opportunity to secure his first piece of silverware when they contest the Viaplay Cup Final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park next month.

There will be plenty of pride and passion on display as both sides go full throttle in their push for title glory come April - but how far could they push the boundaries in their bid for success this season?

GlasgowWorld compares the foul counts of Celtic and Rangers with the likes of Aberdeen, Motherwell and their other Premiership rivals using updated figures provided by the Pie & Bovril X (formerly Twitter) account:

1 . 1st - Livingston Fouls committed: 177

2 . 2nd - Motherwell Fouls committed: 172

3 . 3rd - Kilmarnock Fouls committed: 153