Atletico Madrid v Celtic injury news: 10 ruled out and 4 doubts for latest Champions League clash

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 6th Nov 2023, 18:00 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 19:30 GMT

Celtic will attempt to keep their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes alive and kicking against Atletico Madrid when the two sides reconvene in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night.

Following a highly entertaining 2-2 draw at Celtic Park in last month’s reverse fixture, Brendan Rodgers’ side remain bottom of Group E on one point despite getting off the mark at the halfway stage against the La Liga outfit after near misses versus Lazio and Feyenoord.

Diego Simeone’s side currently occupy second spot and remain unbeaten in the section, with Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata both on target in Glasgow’s East End before losing Rodrigo De Paul to a late red card.

Celtic’s record on their travels to Spain doesn’t make for good reading - nine successive defeats - and they have also managed just once win from the previous 16 away matches in the competition. The Hoops are already facing another early exit, but they are still in contention for a Europa League play-off spot.

Atletico will have ambitions of reaching the latter stages of the Champions League but they must bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Las Palmas on Friday night.

Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of Tuesday’s clash...

OUT - A notable long-term absentee who won’t feature again until the New Year after picking up a significant hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with Atletico a fortnight ago.

1. Reo Hatate - Celtic

OUT - The hosts will have to make do without the suspended Argentinian midfielder who was sent off at Celtic Park last time out and will serve his suspension.

2. Rodrigo de Paul - Atletico Madrid

DOUBT - Centre-backis back in training after suffering ankle ligament damage back in August. His return date remains unclear.

3. Stephen Welsh - Celtic

OUT - The French international remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon. Has undergone surgery and could miss the rest of the season.

4. Thomas Lemar - Atletico Madrid

