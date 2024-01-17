The Bristol City forward continues to enhance his growing reputation south of the border

Celtic and Rangers have entered the race along with three Premier League clubs in the battle to land Bristol City striker Tommy Conway, according to reports.

Football Insider claim the two Glasgow clubs are 'tracking' the Scotland under-21 international following his breakthrough season with the EFL Championship outfit last term.

Conway has emerged on the radar of several top clubs including English top-flight trio Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Brentford this month after netting eight goals so far this campaign despite missing over two months of action through injury.

The 21-year-old, who is eyeing a place in Steve Clarke's Euro 2024 Scotland squad, scored the match-winner for the Robins as they knocked West Ham out of the FA Cup following a third-round replay at Ashton Gate last night.

Conway has 18 months remaining on his current deal at Bristol City, where he has spent his entire career to date having joined their academy system at the age of seven. He previously had two separate loan spells at non-league sides Yate Town and Bath City.