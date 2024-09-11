A general view of Celtic and Rangers supporters | SNS Group

Combined, fans of both Celtic and Rangers can expect to spend a total of £2,567 on flights and hotels to follow their team in Europe

New research has revealed that Rangers fans will pay £125 more than Celtic fans to watch their team play away games in Europe this season - but fans of both teams will have to fork out more than £2,500 travelling the continent.

The combined cost of the Ibrox club’s trips to Athens, Copenhagen, Manchester and Nice is the second most of any UK clubs competing in the Champions League or Europa League this season.

The study carried out by football betting tips, predictions, and news site Footy Accumulators calculated the cost of flights and accommodation for the four away trips that fans of the eight English and Scottish teams competing in Europe’s top two competitions will have to pay to watch their team abroad this season.

And Gers fans will have to cough up a combined £1,039 for flights to see their team play at each of the four Europa League away games, as well as an additional £307 for hotels. Their most expensive trip will be against Malmo, which will set fans back £341 for the flight alone, and a further £100 for the hotel. Rangers fans can also expect to fork out £393 for the trip to face Olympiacos, and £381 for the journey to France for their game against Nice.

The cheapest trip will be their final away game against Manchester United, where an open return ticket via train from Glasgow is much more affordable and expected to set fans back around £61, with a further £70 for a two-night hotel stay, meaning a total of £131.

Meanwhile, Celtic supporters will pay the fourth most for their European away games at £1,221, although they play a step above in the Champions League. The Hoops’ most expensive away trip will be to Zagreb, which will cost fans £408. Flights are available at around £338 for this, and a two-night stay in a local hotel is another £70.

Shockingly, the Parkhead side’s second most expensive away trip is for their game against Aston Villa in January. A direct flight to Birmingham is currently priced at £283, and a local hotel will add a further £63 to this for a total cost of £346. Celtic other away games are better priced, with fans being set back £258 for the match against Atalanta, whilst the trip to Dortmund is the cheapest as return flights will cost as little as £132 and the hotel £77.

Here’s how the total travel costs ranked for the eight competing UK clubs: