There will be no professional games in Scotland following the sad passing of the monarch.

Supporters on both sides of the Old Firm have given their thoughts after fixtures across Scottish football were postponed out of respect for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The decision was announced in a statement released via the SPFL website on Friday morning.

In the statement, SFA President Rod Petrie said: “We spoke with our counterparts across the UK this morning and in discussions with our colleagues across the professional game in Scotland it was agreed that this was the appropriate step to take following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will work with our clubs and members in the meantime to ensure appropriate steps are taken throughout the period of mourning.”

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster added: “The passing of The Queen, a constant in our lives for 70 years, is a profound and momentous occasion. It is therefore appropriate that professional football marks this event with all possible solemnity.

“We will update clubs and supporters when we have clarity over official arrangements for Her Majesty’s funeral.”

The decision means Rangers’ visit to Aberdeen and Celtic’s home game with Livingston will be rearranged at a later date.

There could be further postponements as news is awaited over the arrangements for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Rangers supporter Jonathan Stephen reacted to a post on the club’s official Facebook page, saying: “It’s the only decision. I wouldn’t be surprised if the match on the 17th was off as well.”

Another, McCreadie Ga said: Some people are going mad that games are all cancelled all over the uk, it’s time to celebrate this lady’s remarkable life she has given for 70 years of her service, rest easy your Majesty, God Save The King.”

One Rangers supporter, Gary Corbett suggested an alternative: “Surely no need to cancel it to pay respects we could have a minute(2 minutes) silence/applause and sing God Save the Queen on the 70th minute to symbolise her 70 years as Queen?”

Celtic supporter Vincent Tracey was left frustrated by the different approach taken by other sports.

He said: “Cricket, rugby, horse racing, and golf all still going ahead this weekend. Makes the decision rather pointless.”

Another post on the Celtic Facebook post questioned the financial implications for supporters.

Peter Kane asked: “Not Celtic’s fault but a crazy decision - no consistency and this issue of it being out of respect for the Queen is wholly way out of line as nothing to stop individuals mourning her in their own way.