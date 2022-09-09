Aberdeen vs Rangers and Celtic vs Livingston, along with every other profesional match in the country, are likely to be called off as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Scottish Football Association has confirmed that all of this weekend’s fixtures are to be postponed as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away yesterday aged 96.

Scottish Football’s governing body followed suit after the English Premier League and English Football League also confirmed they had called off the weekend’s scheduled fixtures.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All SPFL fixtures, from Premiership to League 2, plus the Scottish Highland League, Scottish Lowland League and Scottish Women’s Premier League are off and will be rearranged for a later date.

The SFA Statement said: “Following meetings this morning, the Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, Scottish Women’s Premier League, and Scottish Highland and Lowland Football Leagues have agreed that all professional football matches will be postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“This postponement will also incorporate the Women’s Scottish Cup fixtures this weekend.”

Rod Petrie, Scottish FA President, added: “We spoke with our counterparts across the UK this morning and in discussions with our colleagues across the professional game in Scotland it was agreed that this was the appropriate step to take following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will work with our clubs and members in the meantime to ensure appropriate steps are taken throughout the period of mourning.”

Neil Doncaster, Chief Executive of the SPFL, said: “Following consultation with the UK and Scottish Governments, the Scottish FA, our counterparts at the EPL and others, we confirm that all SPFL fixtures scheduled for this weekend will be postponed as a mark of respect.

“The passing of The Queen, a constant in our lives for 70 years, is a profound and momentous occasion. It is therefore appropriate that professional football marks this event with all possible solemnity.

“We will update clubs and supporters when we have clarity over official arrangements for Her Majesty’s funeral.”

Rangers were due to kick off the weekend’s action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday in the early kick off while Celtic were set to host Livingston later in the day.