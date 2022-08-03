The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Wednesday.

The 2022/23 season is in full swing with Celtic and Rangers both recording opening day victories in the Scottish Premiership.

The Glasgow giants are expected to battle it out for the title again this season, with both teams also targeting success in Europe.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs today...

Forgotten Celtic midfielder to ‘consider’ future

James McCarthy could look to leave Celtic this month if the right opportunity presents itself.

The 31-year-old midfielder is weighing up his Parkhead future after making only six starts last season.

The Republic of Ireland international has fallen out of favour under Ange Postecoglou and the recent arrival of Aaron Mooy on a two-year-deal has bumped him further down the pecking order.

McCarthy was not included in the matchday squad to face Aberdeen at the weekend and with three years still remaining on his Hoops contract, he will make a deicision on whether to stay at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

He has failed to make any real impact since joining Celtic last summer.

O’Riley given bumper transfer price tag by ex-Hoops star

John Hartson is adamant Celtic must keep hold of Matt O’Riley this summer, amid strong links with a move to the Premier League.

The midfield playmaker has been attracting interest from Leicester City in recent weeks, with manager Brendan Rodgers lining up a possible replacement for outgoing James Maddison.

Newcastle United have had TWO bids of around £40million rejected for Maddison, with Leicester placing a £50m valuation on the player.

O’Riley has been tipped to step into his shoes should he decide to leave the King Power Stadium but Hartson has urged Celtic to ignore any low offers for their January signing.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football show, he said: “O’Riley is massive to Ange Postecoglou and the Celtic teams plans going forward.

“(He plays an important role in) the four fronts and four trophies that Celtic will compete for. I’m just making a point, if O’Riley is £4-£5million, what makes Maddison £50million or more? Leicester have got to come and pay top dollar.

“Celtic don’t need to take the money. I’m not saying £50m for him but you’re looking at £18m or £20m. Matt O’RIley is different class and he’s going to get better, he’s a wonderful player.”

Ex-Gers star emerges as managerial contender for Motherwell

Kevin Thomson is an early front-runner to land the vacant manager position at Motherwell.

The former Kelty Hearts boss is under consideration to replace Graham Alexander in the Fir Park hotseat after he stepped down in the wake of their shock Europa Conference League exit to Sligo Rovers last week.

Ex-midfielder Thomson, who spent three seasons at Ibrox between 2007 and 2010, led the Fifers to the League Two title last season before quitting his post in the summer.

The 37-year-old was previously in the frame for the Kilmarnock job, but the Scottish Premiership newcomers opted to appoint Derek McInnes instead.

According to the Scottish Daily Express, the Motherwell board are still accepting applications for the role and have received more than 50 ‘serious’ CVs to date with that number expected to increase over the coming days.

Gers trolled by radio pundit after Champions League loss

Celtic-daft Trevor Sinclair has taunted Rangers after their dismal Champions League third qualifying round defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Ibrox side lost 2-0 against last season’s Belgian runners-up in Leuven to leave their hopes of progression hanging by a thread heading into the return leg next Tuesday.

Rangers have never previously managed to overturn a two-goal deficit in a European tie and former England international Sinclair took his opportunity to aim a cheeky dig at Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “To be fair, the Champions League isn’t for everyone.