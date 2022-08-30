The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Tuesday.

Rangers and Celtic are in Premier Sports Cup action in midweek ahead of Saturday’s crunch Old Firm derby at Parkhead.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side host Scottish League One side Queen of the South at Ibrox tonight, while the Hoops travel north to face Ross County in Dingwall on Wednesday evening.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Moffat heads south

Celtic winger Owen Moffat has left the club on a permanent basis to join English Championship side Blackpool.

The 20-year-old, who has been on the books at Parkhead since the age of seven, has penned a three-year-deal with the Seasiders and will initially join the club’s Development Squad.

Moffat featured three times for the first-team under Ange Postecoglou last season, whilst starring for the Hoops ‘B’ team in the Lowland League.

Commenting on the move, he said: “I’m really happy to sign for Blackpool. The club has been interested for a few weeks now and it’s good to get the deal done.

“I want to put some good performances in for the Development Squad and see what happens. Hopefully I can push on into the first-team squad.”

Ex-Celtic kid seals Championship move

Former Parkhead youngster Amstrong Oxo-Flex has completed a move to Swansea City on loan.

The 20-year-old left the Hoops at the end of his contract last summer for Premier League side West Ham United.

He made his first-team debut for the Hammers in last week’s Europa Conference League win over Danish Superliga outfit Viborg FF.

Manager David Moyes is eager for Oxo-Flex to gain more senior experience and he will now link up with ex-Rangers defender Russell Martin at the English Championship club.

Zukowski returns to Poland

Mateusz Zukowski has left Rangers after just ONE game to join Lech Poznan on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old right-back arrived at Ibrox from Lechia Gdansk in January to provide fresh competition for captain James Tavernier, but found first-team opportunitied difficult to come by.

Zukowski made his solitary first-team appearance during a Scottish Cup tie against Annan Athletic in February.

The recent emergence of youngster Adam Devine has bumped the Polish defender down the pecking order and Zukowski has now returned to his homeland in pursuit of more game time.

Poznan retain an option to make the deal permanent next summer, but despite his struggles in Glasgow, Zukowski insists he’s a better player now than when he first arrived at the club.

He said: “I hope to show you what I learned in Rangers over the past few months. I am coming back to Polan as a better footballer and man.

“I am very happy and I am looking forward to the first training sess. I feel good in both positions. Lech coach’s decision where I will play.”

Maccabi Haifa target Katic

Nikola Katic could be set to leave Rangers before Thursday’s deadline with Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa lining up a move for the defender.

The Croatian centre-back returned to Ibrox this summer after a successful loan spell at Hajduk Split in his homeland last season.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was keen to assess the 25-year-old during pre-season but he hasn’t featured in any matchday squad so far this term.