All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both sides look to add to their squads this summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers are now kicking on with their preparations for the new season.

Both sides have now started pre-season, and both will be hoping to add a number of key signings to their respective groups over the coming weeks.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have already seen some arrivals, including Celtic’s signings of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alexandro Bernabei, but we should see more.

Rangers are playing catch up in many respects, and Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be keen to strengthen his squad to go one better in the title race next season.

Here we round up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic reach Jota deal

Celtic have officially triggered their option to buy over Jota.

The Hoops have confirmed a deal has been reached to sign the Portuguese star on a permanent deal, paying the £6.5million option to buy.

Jota has signed a five-year deal in a huge boost for Celtic, with the winger scoring 13 and assisting 14 during his loan spell last season.

Rangers snap up duo

Rangers are set to announce a double transfer this week.

According to Football Scotland, the Gers have wrapped up deals for Zak Lovelace and Cameron Bell.

Lovelace is a 16-year-old who has already racked up four senior appearances for Millwall, while Bell is a 16-year-old Everton defender and Scotland youth international.

Both players are set the be announced shortly.

Another youngster signing

Rangers haven’t ended their slew of young signings there, with the Glasgow giants hoping to fill the void left by young star Ross Wilson.

The Gers have confirmed they have snapped up AFC Wimbledon youngster Archie Stevens, who is also 16.

Wimbledon’s academy boss Michael Hamilton has said: “We wish Archie every success in the future and we will be monitoring his progress closely.

“Since day one his potential was clear, but the staff behind the journey have helped develop his skills.

“We therefore acknowledge the roles that James Oliver-Pearce, Jack Matthews, Ben Fosuhene and Hasib Saed played in Archie’s journey. If he continues to apply himself in the way he has so far then he can achieve whatever he wants.

“Though it’s a huge shame to lose talent before that potential is realised here, it’s a measure of the success of our development programme to be losing players to clubs of this stature.