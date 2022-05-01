Celtic claim fans targeted by missiles, as Rangers looking at ‘possible hate crimes’

Rangers have criticised Police Scotland after claiming elderly and disabled fans were injured during ‘attacks’ at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon, prompting counterclaims from Celtic that their supporters were also targeted.

Fans clash at full-time after the 1-1 draw between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The game finished in a 1-1 draw after Jota's first half opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Fashion Sakala's second half equaliser meaning Celtic remain six points clear in the Scottish Premiership and on course to claim the title with three games remaining.

Around 700 Rangers fans were among the 60,000 crowd inside the packed stadium in the East End of Glasgow with reports of objects being thrown in the stands amid ugly scenes which followed the full-time whistle.

The Ibrox club claim their fans were left "unprotected as they were attacked by bottles and other missiles" and they plan to take the matter further with Police Scotland and Celtic.

Rangers also say they are gathering evidence of “possible hate crimes” which will also be reported to the authorities.

A Rangers spokesman said: “We are disappointed with the Police response after the Old Firm at Parkhead today.

"Our support was left unprotected as they were attacked by bottles and other missiles.

"Reports so far include injuries to elderly and disabled supporters. Furthermore, we are collating evidence of possible hate crimes which will be reported to Police Scotland as a matter of urgency.

"We intend to raise our concerns with Police Scotland and Celtic during the debrief.”

Celtic responded by insisiting their fans were “targeted with missiles” and that investigations are ongoing into events at Ibrox last month that left a member of Celtic’s backroom staff with a head injury after a bottle was thrown onto the park during their 2-1 win.

A Celtic spokesperson said: “We are still working through the recent events at Ibrox, including the assaults on our staff members and supporters.

“It is extremely regrettable that again our supporters have been targeted by missiles, including bottles and seating, ripped from our seating deck, resulting in injuries to fans and stewards.

“We will be liaising with all relevant parties in order that a wide range of issues are fully addressed in the appropriate manner.”

Police Scotland say eight arrests were made in and around Celtic Park relating to disorder, pyrotechnics and religiously aggravated offences.

Chief superintendent Stevie Dolan said: “I would like to thank the vast majority of fans who enjoyed the fixture and followed club and police advice.

“We are aware of missiles being thrown between groups of supporters within the stadium, one of which struck a police officer who thankfully was not seriously injured.

“Any reports we receive from members of the public relating to match related incidents will be investigated.

“Further enquiries into disorder on Fielden Street before the match are being carried and we will continue to work in partnership with football clubs to ensure that such events take place safely.