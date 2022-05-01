Celtic are on the verge of being crowned Scottish Premiership champions, despite Rangers earning a 1-1 draw at Parkhead in the final Old Firm clash of the season.

The Bhoys are still six points ahead of their rivals - and boast a more positive goal difference - heading into the final three games of the season.

It was not a classic Celtic performance under manager Ange Postecoglou, and the Australian might have to wait a bit longer to lift his first league title in Scotland, and Celtic’s 52nd, unless results go their way next weekend - Hearts visit Celtic Park on Saturday, with Dundee United travelling to Ibrox on Sunday.

It was two of his signings, Daizen Maeda and Jota, who linked up to give Celtic an early lead, but the Japanese attacker squandered a series of chances to all but wrap up the league title for his side.

Rangers dominated the second half and created a number of clear cut opportunities, but could not score a crucial second goal - after Fashion Sakala’s opener - which would have closed the gap at top of the table to three points and heaped the pressure on Celtic.

The Rangers attacked hit the post with just minutes of the game remaining - a goal which would’ve closed the gap at the top of the table to three points and could’ve had a big impact on the title race.

Jota celebrates scoring the opening goal of the Old Firm clash.

The game was not as one-sided as their last meeting at Celtic Park, when the hosts ran out 3-0 winners, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team starting the better of the two.

The hosts failed to capitalise on the deafening atmosphere inside Celtic Park in the opening moments, appearing hesitant on the ball and giving Rangers the chance to create a couple of opportunities.

The visitors almost took the lead 10 minutes in, as Kent got ahead of an unfocused Anthony Ralston to reach a James Tavernier cross, which he fired wide of Joe Hart’s goal.

But the Hoops grew into the game and, on the 21 minute mark, Jota sent the crowd into rapture with the opening goal. Maeda dribbled past Connor Goldson and whipped the ball across the six yard box. The Portuguese winger beat a sleeping Borna Barisic to the ball and redirected it past Allan McGregor.

The goal sparked the league leaders into life, squeezing Rangers back into their own half and pushing for a second. Maeda should have doubled Celtic’s lead minutes later, but he headed Reo Hatate’s scooped cross well wide.

Celtic should have gone into half-time two ahead. This time it was Jota who found Maeda in space, bearing down on the Rangers goal, but the Japanese attacker hesitated when he saw McGregor rushing towards him and pulled out of a header which would have been an almost certain goal.

Rangers built up momentum after the break, pressing Celtic deep and creating opportunities, and could have equalised. Tavernier’s corner found Goldson, but the centre back thumped it well over the bar.

Postecoglou and the Celtic players could not hide their frustration when Maeda squandered another chance, against the run of play, minutes later. The ball found him on the edge of the box, but he blasted inches over the crossbar.

Celtic were left to rue those missed chances when Sakala equalised for Rangers. Some wonderful one-touch football opened up the Celtic defence for Sakala, who fired hard and low to beat Hart at his near post.

The Zambian attacker was improving as the game progressed and almost doubled his tally moments later, thumping a hard shot at Hart, which the former Manchester City goalkeeper pushed out for a corner.

The dominance of the visitors silenced the home fans, while Celtic seemed to struggle to regain control of the game.

Joe Hart was responsible for Rangers not closing the gap to three points. Substitute Scott Wright forced his way into the box and found Scott Arfield, who nudged the ball towards the Celtic goal from point blank range - but Hart blocked the shot and then denied the follow-up from Ryan Jack.