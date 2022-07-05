All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both sides look to add to their respective squads this summer.

Celtic and Rangers are already back in pre-season training ahead of the new campaign.

The two sides battled it out to the death in a closely-fought title race last season, but it was the Hoops who came out on top.

Meanwhile, Rangers enjoyed a much better European campaign, coming within a whisker of achieving a Europa League title.

All signs point to another impressive campaign for both sides ahead of the new seasons, and fresh signings will certainly help the respective causes.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours concerning Celtic and Rangers.

Dembele leaves

Karamoko Dembele has left Celtic after nine years and just eight senior league appearances.

The English winger has decided to move on in a bid to secure more regular football, and he has joined Ligue 1 side Brest.

Dembele has signed a four-year deal, hoping to put injusy issues behind him as he makes the move to France, still only 19 years of age.

Defensive transfer blow

Celtic were pushing for a move to sign Manchester City man Ko Itakura this summer.

But it seems they have missed out on a deal, despite making Itakura a transfer priority, according to the Scottish Daily Press.

According to the report, Itakura will instead join Borussia Monchengladbach on a deal worth £5million plus add-ons.

Rangers contract issue

Rangers have a fresh concern of their own, with Joe Aribo reportedly rejecting a new contract.

Aribo has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with the likes of Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest all interested.

According to talkSPORT, Aribo has rejected Rangers’ latest contract offer amid those links.