Celtic set to ‘miss out’ on transfer target, Rangers winger ‘wanted’ in England

All the latest transfer news and rumours regarding Celtic and Rangers at the moment.

Both Celtic and Rangers are preparing for the new Scottish Premiership season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side stole the title back from their bitter rivals in the last campaign and will be eager to keep hold of it.

The Hoops have delved into the transfer market to sign Jota, Daizen Maeda and Carter-Vickers on permanent deals, whilst Benjamin Siegrist and Alexandro Bernabei have also joined.

Rangers, on the other hand, have been a bit quieter as they patiently weigh up their transfer business.

They have seen defender Harry Souttar link up with his new teammates after joining on a pre-contract agreement from Hearts with more arrivals expected.

Here is a look at the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer stories on Monday....

Celtic target going nowhere

Ferencváros chairman Tamas Hajnal has said that Hoops-linked Ryan Mmaee is going nowhere this summer.

The forward has played for the Budapest-based club for the past year and has caught the eye, firing 13 league goals last season.

However, his club’s sporting director is adamant he is staying and has poured cold water on speculation of him leaving when asked on fan website Ulloai129.

Manchester City man joins another club

Celtic have been interested in signing Ko Itakura from Manchester City this summer, as mentioned in a report by the Scottish Daily Express.

However, they will have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements with the Japan international signing for Borussia Mönchengladbach over the weekend.

Rangers stance on Aberdeen star revealed

Rangers are not looking to sign Aberdeen ace Lewis Ferguson in this transfer window, according to reports.

The Scotsman has been a key player for the Dons over recent years and has played five times for his country.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst doesn’t appear to be trying to lure him to Ibrox, though, with The Athletic reporter Jordan Campbell clarifying the situation (see tweet below):

Winger attracting interest

Josh McPake is a wanted man in the Football League right now.

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon, who signed him on loan last January, has been receiving phone calls from other managers about the young winger.