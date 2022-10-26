Celtic ‘decide’ on key January priority as Rangers ‘not front-runners’ for transfer
All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers.
The Scottish Premiership title race is already taking shape, with Celtic taking a four-point lead.
Rangers slipped up last time out, and that means the Bhoys hold a healthy advantage after 11 games. Celtic won a seven-goal thriller against Hearts in their last outing, finding a way, as league leaders do.
Since then, though, Celtic have drawn with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, leaving them bottom of the group and guaranteed to stay there. Rangers will also drop out of Europe unless they pull off a hugely surprising win away to Napoli this evening to keep their hopes of reaching the Europa League alive.
Most Popular
In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest transfer news surrounding Ibrox and Parkhead.
Celtic priority
Celtic are said to be preparing a significant transfer in January in a bid to ramp up their title effort.
Advertisement
According to Football Insider, the Hoops have already set aside cash to sign a proven midfielder in the winter. Celtic have struggled with injuries in the middle, with Callum McGregor struggling for fitness.
And that seems to have highlighted the need to sign a new middle man for Ange Postecoglou. Celtic are likely to be eyeing targets already to be prepared for January.
Yates verdict
Rangers have been linked with a move for Blackpool star Jerry Yates recently by The Sun, and pundit Carlton Palmer has weighed in on their chances.
“If he was going to go in the January transfer window, it’s where he’s likely to play, I think he’s likely to play more at Rangers, and that would give him a greater opportunity of playing in Europe,” Palmer said on Twitter.
“Money will impact on that, I would think that Rangers could pay him the money that he might get in the Premier Lague, but I wouldn’t say they’d be the front-runners because even when you play at Rangers or Celtic, it’s still not the same as playing in the Premier League, it really isn’t.”