All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

The Scottish Premiership title race is already taking shape, with Celtic taking a four-point lead.

Rangers slipped up last time out, and that means the Bhoys hold a healthy advantage after 11 games. Celtic won a seven-goal thriller against Hearts in their last outing, finding a way, as league leaders do.

In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest transfer news surrounding Ibrox and Parkhead.

Celtic priority

Celtic are said to be preparing a significant transfer in January in a bid to ramp up their title effort.

According to Football Insider, the Hoops have already set aside cash to sign a proven midfielder in the winter. Celtic have struggled with injuries in the middle, with Callum McGregor struggling for fitness.

And that seems to have highlighted the need to sign a new middle man for Ange Postecoglou. Celtic are likely to be eyeing targets already to be prepared for January.

Yates verdict

Rangers have been linked with a move for Blackpool star Jerry Yates recently by The Sun, and pundit Carlton Palmer has weighed in on their chances.

“If he was going to go in the January transfer window, it’s where he’s likely to play, I think he’s likely to play more at Rangers, and that would give him a greater opportunity of playing in Europe,” Palmer said on Twitter.