Rangers travel to the iconic Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to face relentless Group A leaders Napoli in their penultimate Champions League group stage match.

Boasting a 100% unbeaten record, the Serie A outfit have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition after a sensational 4-2 victory over Ajax on matchday four.

In contrast, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side were destroyed 7-1 by Liverpool at Ibrox - their worst European home defeat in their history - to leave the pointless Glasgow giants sitting rock-bottom of the section.

Napoli's Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (2nd R) kick the ball as Rangers' English defender James Tavernier (L) attemps to block it

After losing all four matches to date, scoring just one goal and conceding 16, the Light Blues will be desperate to avoid shipping more and earning the unwanted tag of the worst ever side to compete in the Champions League group stages (currently held by Dinamo Zagreb).

Rangers can no longer qualify for the last-16 but retain slim hopes of snatching third spot and a place in the Europa League if they can win their remaining two fixtures and hope other results fall in their favour.

However, that outcome seems unlikely given the club’s struggles at Europe’s elite level this season and a 1-1 draw at home to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday did little to instil confidence in a squad evidently lacking in creativity.

Van Bronckhorst must somehow mastermind a sensational result in Naples at a ground which British teams have struggled at in recent years, with Manchester City back in November 2017 the last team to claim maximum points in 15 Champions League fixtures.

A rampant Napoli have already cruised through in impressive style and the return of star striker Victor Osimhen will add more firepower to their potent attacking prowess. Hiving Lozano, Giacomo Raspadori and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia were on the scoresheet against Ajax.

Luciano Spalletti’s league leaders will be confirmed as group winners if they can complete the double over a beleaguered Gers side and Liverpool fail to beat Ajax. They remain on course to become the first Italian club to win each of their first five group games since Juventus in 2004.

On current form and going by their previous meeting - a 3-0 victory at Ibrox - few people would bet against the Campanian club repeating the dose back on home soil.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: S.S.C. Napoli vs Rangers

What: UEFA Champions League - Group A (Matchday 5)

Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples

When: Wednesday, October 26th – kick-off 8pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live exclusively on BT Sport 4. Coverage begins at 7.15pm - 45 minutes before kick-off with post-match coverage until 10.30pm. The match will also be available to live stream on the BT Sport app , which is free to download on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

A pay-per-view option will be available via RangersTV and can be purchased through the club’s official website.

BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match.

What are the latest match odds?

NAPOLI 2/9 | DRAW 11/2 | RANGERS 11/1

According to the bookmakers, Napoli are strong favourites to emerge victorious on Matchday 5. Talisman Victor Osimhen is 11/5 favourite to score first in the match, with Giovanni Simeone available at 10/3. Hirving Lozano is priced at 15/4, with Giacomo Rapsador and Khvica Kvaratskhelia the value bets at 11/2.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler has been selected by UEFA to take charge of the tie. He takes charge of a Scottish club for the second time this month after officiating Celtic’s 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig at Parkhead on October 11.

Referee Halil Umut Meler tosses the coin as the two captains look on before the UEFA Champions League group F match between Celtic and RB Leipzig at Celtic Park

The 36-year-old will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Mustafa Eyisoy and Cevdet Komurcuoglu, with Arda Kardsler named as the fourth official. Abdulkadir Bitigen is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Napoli vs Rangers?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is without a number of key players through injury with Connor Goldson (thigh) and Ryan Jack (calf) joining long-term absentees Ianis Hagi (knee), John Souttar (ankle) and Filip Helander (foot) on the sidelines.

Attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence remains out with a knee problem and winger Rabbi Matondo has been passed fit after sustaining a minor issue with his back against Livingston.

Centre-back Leon King is expected to return from illness, which saw him withdrawn at half-time on Saturday, while Kemar Roofe got more valuable minutes in his legs as a substitute and could feature in Italy.

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz has recovered from a knock but Glen Kamara hasn’t travelled with the squad as the midfielder continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Van Bronckhorst confirmed: “Kamara didn’t make it, it’s too soon in his recovery but hopefully he’ll be back for the weekend. Matondo is fit after a small injury and has travelled with us. Leon King is better, he was feeling sick at half-time on Saturday and had to come off.”

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti is able to call on striker Victor Osimhen, who scored his second successive winner since returning from injury against AS Roma on Sunday.

