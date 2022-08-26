asAnge Postecoglou’s side paired with holders Real Madrid in Group F The Parkhead club will also face RB Leipzig and Shakthar Donestk in this season’s group stage competition.

The Scottish champions will make their first appearance in the group stage of UEFA’s premier club competition since 2017/18 as they prepare to launch their campaign on either September 6/7.

With the fixtures expected to be announced in the next 24 hours following the draws for UEFA’s Europa and Conference Leagues this afternoon, supporters are waiting patiently to start arranging their travel plans.

The games against last season’s Champions League winners and European giants Real Madrid will mark the first time that the Hoops have faced Los Blancos in a competitive fixture in more than 40 years.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side is brimming with star quality including the likes of Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos and they will rightly be expected to finish top of the group.

Celtic will face German outfit RB Leipzig in a European group stage competition for the second time after both teams were drawn against each other in the Europa League in season 2018/19.

The Parkhead club suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Red Bull Arena before Celtic gained their revenge in Glasgow with goals from Kieran Tierney and Odsonne Edouard sealing a 2-1 victory and a runners-up finish in the group.

Celtic are also reacquainted with Shakhtar Donestk 15 years after their last meeting in the Champions League group stages in season 2007/08.

The Ukrainians ran out 2-0 winners in Donetsk before Celtic responded by claiming a 2-1 victory at Parkhead, with Massimo Donati netting a 92nd minute winners.

The general consensus among fans is that Celtic should be hopeful of challenging for second place in the group.

Here is some of the best reaction to yesterday’s draw:

@Paul96256082: “Celtic v Real Madrid is vintage Europe, delighted to have drawn the biggest name in football.”

@DanielL03680036: “We can do something. I can see a last game goes through type scenario.”

@KelloholmBhoy67: “I’m happy with that, hopefully get European fitba after Xmas.”

@TamMcKenna1888: “That’s a decent draw. Madrid will probably be the hardest game, but I fancy we can pick up a few points from the rest.”

@jaimelawson08: “Happy with that, definitely could a been a lot worse.”

@Steviebarry89: “I thought we were going to end up with that group of Bayern, Barcelona and Inter. Other than Madrid, the other 2 teams we should be capable of beating.”

@_RH88_: “Time to batter the European champions I guess.”

@SnoopRat1: “Probably the easiest draw tbh. Rangers beat Madrid and Leipzig last year.”

@cichlidsteve: “Feeling comfy with this group, glamour ties with Madrid and more than capable of doing well against Donetsk and Leipzig. All in all I’m smiling. Mon the Hoops.”

@BigSteveW42: “Should be aiming to finish 2nd in that group.”