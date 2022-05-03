A look at all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as the Scottish Premier League title race nears its end.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are now closing in on the Scottish Premier League title after holding out against Rangers over the weekend.

The latest Old Firm brought a 1-1 draw, with Rangers coming back from a goal down but failing to find the winner that would have kept the title race alive.

The Hoops are now all-but certain to take the title, and even if they couldn’t hold on to their lead to take the bragging rights in the derby.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as we await the conclusion of the title race, let’s take a look at the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours.

Jota boost

Celtic have been handed a big boost in their potential bid to sign Jota permanently.

The Portuguese star was on target against Rangers over the weekend and has impressed during his loan spell from Benfica.

According to Jornal de Noticias via the Irish Times, Jota has told Benfica he wants to leave permanently. and Celtic do have an option to buy in the loan deal.

Rangers consider ending contract

Rangers are said to be ready to lose Josh McPake amid struggles for the youngster.

McPake was once tipped for big things at Ibrox, but he hasn’t managed to kick on amid five separate loan spells away from the club.