The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news ahead of the latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures.

The latest international break is over and domestic football is back on centre stage with two massive fixtures stealing the spotlight this weekend.

Philippe Clement’s first game as Rangers boss sees them welcome Hibs to Ibrox in the 3pm kick off later today. Celtic are travelling to Tynecastle tomorrow where they will face Hearts.

Elsewhere, there is still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines despite the summer window being well behind us and the January window still over two months away. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Saturday, October 21:

Celtic ‘open talks’ with star player over new contract

Per a report from Football Insider, Joe Hart and Celtic are in talks over a potential new contract. The 36-year old is out of contract this summer and there have been talks that the Hoops may look to recruit a new number one in the summer.

However, the former Man City and Tottenham Hotspur man could still extend his time with the Scottish champions despite this. It is claimed that Brendan Rodgers is still keen on adding to his goalkeeping options but Hart could remain at Celtic Park and fight for the starting jersey.

Former Rangers favourite ‘may have played last game’ for new club

It took Alfredo Morelos slightly longer to find a new club following his summer released by Rangers. However, the Colombian international did eventually agree a deal with Brazilian side Santos.

