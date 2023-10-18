The Hoops are bidding to maintain their unbeaten start to the league season at Tynecastle.

Celtic have only dropped points on once occasion in the Scottish Premiership so far this season and they head across to Edinburgh on Sunday boasting an excellent recent record over Hearts.

The Hoops have won the last NINE meetings between the two sides, but Tynecastle wasn’t a happy hunting ground for manager Brendan Rodgers during his succesful first spell at the club.

The Jambos - now under the management of Steven Naismith - have started the campaign relatively well and moved occupy fourth spot in the table. They will be eager to bounce back after letting a two-goal lead slip during the Edinburgh derby in their most recent outing.

Rodgers has confirmed the Parkhead club’s injury list is starting to ease up after issuing a positive update, with central defender Maik Nawrocki returning to training this week and both Stephen Welsh and Liel Abada on track to return from long-term injuries before the end of the year.

The Northern Irishman was delighted with his team’s impressive 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock before the international break, which left them seven points in front of rivals Rangers.

He felt the end scoreline “didn’t reflect the dominance in the game” and it seems that Rodgers could decide to stick with the same starting eleven when they travel to one of the toughest away grounds in Scottish football this weekend.

Here’s how we think the Celts will shape up against Hearts on Sunday:

1 . Celtic predicted line-up vs Hearts - gallery (GlaW) Brendan Rodgers oversees a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown on Friday morning.

2 . Joe Hart - GK Returned between the sticks against Killie after serving his one-match ban. Undisputed No.1 at the moment, but that might change come January if Rodgers decides to freshen up the goalkeeping department.

3 . Alistair Johnston - RB Always willing to break forward and support attacks. Defensively solid as well and the Canadian has made the right-back position his own. Rarely allows his performance level to dip.