Celtic have set up a Scottish Cup Final clash against Aberdeen at Hampden Park next month after thrashing St Johnstone 5-0 in Sunday’s second semi-final.

Meanwhile, Rangers had a free weekend after being knocked out of the competition earlier in the year against Championship opposition. They head into the final five remaining post-split fixtures without little to play for but pride. Here’s the latest news headlines this morning:

Ex Celtic goal machine unveiled as new owner of Lithuanian club

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has made the surprise decision to become the new owner of a second tier football team in Lithuania - despite never playing in the country.

The 28-year-old Frenchman - who currently plays for Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League - has been announced as the new chief of FK Minija at the age of 28 - with the club currently sitting mid-five just five games into the new season.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano broke the news to his 23 million followers on X, by sharing a picture of Dembele holding up the club;;s shirt and wearing a scarf. He wrote: “Moussa Dembele signs in as the new owner of Lithuanian club FK Minija. Dembele has signed all documents via his investment group called Triple M, which also owns AS Mansa in Mali.”

Dembele spent two seasons at Parkhead under Brendan Rodgers, achieving back-to-back domestic Trebles in 94 appearances for Celtic. In that time, he scored 51 goals before earning a €22 million (£19.7m) move to French Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

He famously became the first striker to score a hat-trick in an Old Firm derby against Rangers since Harry Hood back in 2016 in a memorable 5-1 demolition of their bitter rivals.

Scotland star reveals Italian boss still raves about Rangers stint

Che Adams has revealed how his manager at Torino, Paolo Vanoli, still enjoys recalling his time at Rangers - with the former defender describing the Old Firm derby as the most “fantastic” fixture he played in.

Italian Vanoli had a two-year spell at Ibrox during his playing career after signing in 2003 before transitioning into management at Spartak Moscow, Venezia and now Torino. He snapped up Scotland international Adams last summer from Premier League outfit Southampton.

Adams, who has netted nine goals to date for the Turin club, said: “The manager has told me his stories about Rangers and the Old Firm derbies against Celtic. He told me they are the most fantastic matches in the world. I think he enjoyed himself in Glasgow and I hope to take him to see a Scotland match one day.

“I think it is brilliant there are so many Scots in Serie A now. Before arriving in Turin, I spoke to Lewis Ferguson to understand what life is like in Italy. I also spoke about it with Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour. I love it here and it’s brilliant when the fans chant your name when you score a goal.”