Here is how we rated the Celtic players from their Scottish Cup semi final clash with St Johnstone.

Celtic have booked their place in the 2025 Scottish Cup final with a 5-0 win against St Johnstone.

The Perthshire side had beat the holders 1-0 last time out in the Premiership and Celtic weren’t in the mood to let the low block torment them again. They fought the wall and the wall lost, eventually deconstructed by a poor goal kick which was worked up the park and cemented into the bottom corner by Callum McGregor.

Brendan Rodgers’ captain had turned into a wrecking ball and drove a dagger into the heart of the St Johnstone defence for Daizen Maeda to turn home minutes after his opener. Two to the good, this was a simple case of how many Celtic wanted to win by with a clash with Aberdeen next month all but confirmed by half time. Adam Idah netted before that as this threatened to get out of hand.

Maeda joined in on the act and all of a sudden we were in drubbing territory. Makenzie Kirk thought he had a consolation from range but it was ruled out by VAR for a push on Idah. VAR was involved again when James Forrest tumbled in the box and a penalty was awarded, only for it to be overturned from Clydesdale House.

Then Jota got the fifth to end the scoring. Attentions now turn to wrapping up the Premiership away at Dundee United next week, and here is how we rated the Celtic players at Hampden Park.

Viljami Sinisalo - 6/10

Could have watched the game from the seats behind his goal that Celtic fans packed out. Saints didn’t look remotely threatening outside some fleeting moments.

Alistair Johnston - 8/10

Nicks the ball and starts the build up to the first goal. Rampant up and down the right all day with Saints not really touching the ball on his side never mind doing anything with it. An assist for Jota.

Cameron Carter Vickers - 7/10

Looked more like a defensive midfielder with how high St Johnstone allowed him up the pitch. Strolled it with slippers and a housecoat.

Liam Scales - 7/10

You can say much the same about Scales as you can his partner but he gets that additional little nod for cutting Saints to bits with a top through ball to Hatate that helped create a goal.

Greg Taylor - 7/10

Was constantly inverting into the middle of the pitch. Up and down all day with no defensive issues caused.

Callum McGregor - 9/10

A total colossus. This game was wandering towards become slightly tense for Celtic despite all their control. He took it upon himself to punish his foe with brutal efficiency and also dicated the game. Irreplaceable.

Reo Hatate - 8/10

Was at the heart of much of what Celtic did. Yes, there are some decision making wrinkles that frustrate but was involved in a couple of the goals and Saints started to stand off him with how menacing a threat he posed.

Arne Engels - 7/10

Quitest of the midfield three but not a reflection on him, rather those beside him having stellar games. Ticked play over nicely with neat passing.

Daizen Maeda - 8/10

Whatever this man needs to be convinced to stay at Celtic long term, give him it. Soon as he got going there was not catching him and added more goals to his already bulging tally for this season.

Adam Idah - 8/10

Had his criticisms of late and a poor pass in the first half with the game at 0-0 threatened to dent confidence. But he gathered himself, scored a goal and put himself in the right places to provide a focal point for a goal shower. A proper number nine’s performance.

James Forrest - 7/10

Still has room for classy moments. A nice pass into Hatate as Celtic made their way to McGregor’s effort that started this obliteration. Similar to last season, coming into the side just as the trophy mentality is needed.

A sub after the hour mark. Provided energy and impetus.

Another thrown on in a triple sub. Bundled home a Johnston cross.

The final man in the trio of fresh legs. Some nice touches.