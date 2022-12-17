Speculation is starting to ramp up on both sides of the Old Firm divide as the January transfer window approaches.

Celtic are reportedly ready to make a bid for Spain Under-19 international Ivan Fresneda.

The Real Valladolid right-back has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent days after reports in Spain suggested a whole host of clubs across Europe were ready to make a move during the January transfer window. English clubs Arsenal, Southampton, Fulham and Newcastle United, Serie A duo Juventus and AC Milan and French club Rennes have all been linked with the youngster in a report in EldesMarque.

Intriguingly, Celtic are also mentioned as possible suitors for the 18-year-old defender, who was described as one of the most promising players in Europe in a recent report by Spanish outlet AS. Atletico Madrid were said to have shown an interest and made a serious move for Fresneda earlier this season.

Speaking about the youngster’s future, Valladolid sporting director Fran Sanchez said: “We have to be prepared for what comes. We are clear about our policy as a club, what our president wants. In the end, we have to have the best competitive team possible. If an interesting offer arrives for one of our players, we are always open to listening to it. But also with the intention of not weakening the team.

“Fresneda has exquisite behaviour. He is a boy with incredible maturity and on the pitch. He is proving himself to be a first division player. At the moment, nothing has arrived. So far, we have not had any formal offer. If we sell him or not, it depends on the offer."

English Premier League duo join race for Rangers prospect

A number of Rangers youngsters are attracting attention from clubs south of the border and two more Premier League clubs are said to have shown a serious interest in defender Jack Wylie.

Rangers manager Michael Beale at full time after the 3-2 win over Hibs at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Football Insider have claimed Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have dispatched scouts to watch the 15-year-old in action and have received ‘rave reviews’. Manchester United, Arsenal and Leeds United are also believed to be interested in Wylie, who can not sign his first professional deal at Ibrox until he turns 16.