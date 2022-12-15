Rangers to face Hibs at Ibrox tonight as Scottish Premiership return. Celtic travel to Aberdeen on Saturday.

After almost three weeks of domestic football hiatus the Scottish Premiership returns tonight as Rangers welcome Hibs to Ibrox.

Michael Beale will be in charge of the Ibrox side for the first time while Celtic will travel to Pittodrie on Saturday for the early kick off against Aberdeen. With the calendar now deep into December the January transfer window is right around the corner and it could be a busy one for both Glasgow sides. Here are the latest transfer news headlines involving Celtic and Rangers on Thursday, December 15:

Advertisement

Serie A club make ‘first move’ for Celtic World Cup star

Per the Daily Record, Celtic are braced for a January bidding war for Josip Juranovic after Serie A Torino made the first move for the Croatia World Cup star.

The newspaper reports that the Italian club have made contact Celtic chiefs and have been told they will need to shatter their record transfer fee to land the 26-year old Croatian. Juranovic is understood to have gained plenty of admirers due to his impressive performances at the FIFA World Cup where he helped Croatia reach the semi-finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is under contract at Celtic Park until the summer of 2026 and Torino’s record transfer fee for a player stands at £8.5 million with the Record claiming they will need to double that amount for Celtic to accept a bid.

Rangers boss hints at player contract extension

Per The Sun, new Rangers boss Michael Beale has given another huge hint as to who the mystery player that is closing in on an extended Ibrox stay is. The former QPR head coach confirmed that Leon King had agreed an improved deal and another first team player is set to do the same.

Advertisement