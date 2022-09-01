Hoops fans reckon the Japanese international is the best striker to have played for the club since Larsson graced Parkhead between 1997 and 2004.

Celtic legend Didier Agathe has refused to compare Kyogo Furuhashi to Henrik Larsson, insisting the Swedish star remains way out in front.

Hoops fans and various pundits believe their are similiarities between the Japanese sensation’s movement and goal scoring instinct to one of the club’s greatest ever strikers.

Furuhashi has made a tremendous impact since joining Ange Postecoglou’s revolution last summer and within six months of his arrival, supporters were already drawing their own comparisons to Larsson.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi could gain around 24-hours travel time by the change in venue if he is called into the Japan squad next month. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

However, Agathe believes the current Celtic talisman should be allowed to concentrate on his own game and not let that burden weigh on his mind.

He said: “Henrik was special and he has a special connection with the goal. He always seemed to do well against Rangers. When we needed a goal, he was always there.

“Henrik was right-footed but he also scored so many with his left foot and his head.

“When he has a chance in a big game, you always expected him to take it. He knew where to be in the box, he knew where the goalkeeper would be and he was so accomplished.

“Henrik wasn’t big but his movement, touch and finishing allowed him to score all of his goals.

“I like Kyogo too. He is a very good striker and he seems to be getting better all the time. But let’s not compare him to Henrik at the moment.

“They are different players and Kyogo should be allowed to get on with his career. He is a very talented player and I am sure it won’t be long before he scores against Rangers.”

Meanwhile, Hoops winger Mikey Johnson revealed he sought advice from Portuguese teammate Jota before completing a loan move to Vitoria Guimaraes.

The 23-year-old signed a contract extension with Celtic on deadline day before joining the Primeria Liga side for the remainder of the season.

Johnston could make his debut against Braga tomorrow and the former Scotland under-21 cap confirmed he asked for Jota’s thoughts on the move before agreeing to continue his development abroad.

Mikey Johnston has been linked with a move to Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

He said: “I know Vitoria are a big club who plays in Europe a lot. I spoke to Jota from Celtic, who spoke very well of the club.

“It was an easy choice as soon as I heard about the club’s interest. It’s a big club, and so is the Portuguese League.

“When I heard about the possiblity of coming here, I was very excited. I think it’s a league that fits me well. It’s more technical football, on which I base my style of play and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“I promise to always give my all and work hard to contribute to the team’s success and score goals.