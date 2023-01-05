The 26-year-old midfielder has struggled to make an impact during his time in Glasgow so far.

Celtic misfit Oliver Abildgaard could be set for a return to his first club after Danish Superliga outfit AaB made enquiries into his availability.

The Scottish champions signed the 26-year-old on a season-long loan from Russian club Rubin Kazan on transfer deadline day in the summer, following in the footsteps of Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksabanovic in moving to Parkhead.

However, he has struggled to force his way into Ange Postecoglou’s starting line-up and has yet to make any notable impact in a Hoops jersey - making just six substitute appearances including a brief cameo during the 5-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Abildgaard - an unused sub against Rangers at Ibrox last weekend - hasn’t featured for the Hoops since the 2-1 victory over Motherwell at Fir Park at the start of December and reports in Russia suggest the club could be prepared to terminate his deal and send him back to Kazan, who want the player off their wage bill.

Aalborg-based side AaB are hoping to tempt defensive-minded midfielder back to his former club, where he spent five years before completing a switch across Europe. Abildgaard is understood to be exploring all his options before deciding where his future lies.

Meanwhile, Celtic B team striker Joey Dawson has emerged as a January loan target for Championship side Inverness.

The 19-year-old frontman has scored nine goals in 11 appearances in the Lowland League this season and his form has attracted attentions from clubs south of the border, with Crewe Alexandra and Carlisle United both interested in luring him back to England.

Ange Postecoglou with Joey Dawson, who became the 34th player used by the Celtic manager this season after making his debut against St Johnstone on Boxing Day. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is aiming to bolster his injury-hit squad as they look to seal a play-off spot and the Highlanders have enquired about whether the Glasgow giants would be willing to sanction a loan move for the remainder of the campaign.

