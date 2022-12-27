Rangers ‘pursue’ 35-goal international striker, Celtic midfielder set for January exit

Rangers want a prolific striker as one Celtic star is set for an early exit

Rangers reportedly remain keen on a deal for Sunderland’s in-demand striker Ross Stewart.

The twice-capped Scotland striker has impressed ever since he joined the Black Cats in a £300,000 deal from Ross County in the January 2021 transfer window. Stewart helped his new side to promotion back into the English Championship via the League One play-offs last season and has seven goals and three assists in nine appearances so far this season.

Since returning from a hamstring injury last week, Stewart has scored in games against Hull City and Blackburn Rovers as Tony Mowbray’s side have moved to within touching distance of the play-off places and the striker’s form has triggered interest from a number of clubs. Rangers are said to be among that list and they are said to be monitoring the striker’s contract situation with his current deal set to expire this summer.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “I think Ross Stewart will definitely be somebody who figures highly on their wanted list. He is somebody who could come in there and do a job for Rangers. They’ll be looking at his contract situation at Sunderland, with the player entering the last six months of his deal. It’s definitely one that Rangers would like to pursue.”

Celtic loan star set for early exit

Oliver Abilgaard is reportedly set to leave Celtic five months before the end of his current loan deal.

oseph Lolley of Sydney competes with Oliver Abildgaard

The Danish midfielder joined the reigning SPL champions on a season-long loan in September after following former team-mates Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksabanovic to Celtic Park. Speaking at the time, the 26-year-old stated the move was ‘perfect’ for him, telling the club website: “At all times it would be perfect to come here but, of course, with these big games coming up, I’m really looking forward to feeling the atmosphere, not only in the stadium but also in the city. I’ve only heard very good things about the fans and the culture of the club. It goes without saying how big the fanbase and I’m just looking forward to being part of it.”