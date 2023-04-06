The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news as the two sides prepare to meet at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

It’s destination Celtic Park this weekend where it’s ”win or bust’ for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race where Michael Beale’s side attempt to cut the gap to six points or their rivals could extend it to 12 points.

In what has been billed as the ‘biggest’ game of the top-flight season so far, the bitter Glasgow rivals will square off against each other for the fourth time this season in the first of two derbies during the month of April.

As we continue to build up to Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, there is still work going on behind the scenes including a surprise departure from Ibrox. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers headlines on Thursday, April 6:

Celtic Park atmosphere ‘scared me’ admits keeper

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster admits his Champions League debut in 2008 at Celtic Park left him petrified - claiming there is only one other stadium in the world that matches the intense noise generated from the stands.

Foster was between the sticks for the Red Devils during the 1-1 draw in Glasgow and he remembers the atmosphere being more memorable than the result. He recalled ex-Hibs stopper Graham Stack’s description of the experience.

Speaking on the Yours Mine Anyway podcast, Foster said: “That was some atmosphere there. There are two atmospheres that have genuinely scared me. Parkhead is one.

“Graham Stack tells this brilliant story from when he played for Hibs, and he said they would play against Celtic and there was one game in particular they were winning 1-0. They were just about to take it into the 90th minute and he knew they were going to lose. Because the Celtic fans, they suck the ball into the goal, they are so loud and scary, and he could see all his team mates s*****g themsevles.

“They ended up losing 2-1 and the fans are what made them win, it was a force of nature. So, Celtic is one and the other is Besiktas.”

Forgotten Rangers striker makes surprise Ibrox exit

Rangers have announced the surprise departure of B-team striker Juan Alegria to the team he initially signed from.

The Colombian, who joined the club in August 2021 and still had a year left on his contract at Ibrox, spent the first half of the season on loan at SPFL League One side Falkirk where he netted six goals in 16 appearances.

The 20-year-old was recalled in January but has now been allowed to leave in order to return to FC Honka in Finland for an undisclosed fee.

Alegria also spent time out on loan at Partick Thistle in the Championship last term, but he struggled to make any noteable impact at Firhill. His game time for the development side was limited due to the good form of Zak Lovelace and Robbie Ure.

Posting a farewell message on his Instagram account, Alegria said: “Thanks to everyone helped me to be better at Rangers. Thanks so much to my friends from kitchen staff, laundry room, kit room, physio room and finally to the best fans I have had so far in my sports career, was really good to meet you and share good moments beside some of you.