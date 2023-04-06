The former Gers captain isn’t convinced by his old club ahead of Saturday’s must-win encounter and fears another Parkhead mauling.

Rangers legend Richard Gough has conceded Celtic have better players heading into this weekend’s powderkeg Glasgow derby, insisting he will watch the Parkhead clash from behind his couch from his home in California.

Gough, who captained the Ibrox side to nine successive Scottish league titles between 1988 and 1997, reckons the vast majority of Rangers fans now fear the worst when their team visits Celtic Park after a woeful run of results in Glasgow’s East End stretching back two decades.

The Light Blues have managed just SIX wins in 40 previous trips across the city, leaving current boss Michael Beale needing to defy the odds on Saturday to have any chance of halting Celtic’s charge towards an 11th league title in 12 years.

The Gers hero is concerned his former side could be on the receiving end of another tough derby defeat at the home of their fierce rivals because they are suffering from the same lack of spending power which had such a crushing affect on the Hoops during his playing days.

Gough told the Daily Record: “Look at what’s happened the last few times we’ve played there. There has been a 3-0 and a 4-0 in there. It’s got heavy!

“I still get up and watch it at something like half past four in the morning here but I’m sitting behind the couch! It’s a hard watch for me, especially when my record at Parkhead was a good one. I didn’t suffer too many defeats there during my 11 years, never mind these past one or two seasons. And it’s the defeats that hurt, I remember them more than I do all the wins.”

“One of my good friends in the international team was Paul McStay and he was the best Celtic player that I played against during my time. But he didn’t have the team around him that I had. When we were together with Scotland we kind of knew it.

“Celtic were going through a difficult period at the time and we were buying all the best players, so it just made sense that we were going to win most of the games. And that’s what I see now. I don’t like to say it but Celtic have a better team than us at the moment, I think the majority of the Rangers supporters would agree with that.

Richard Gough of Rangers (centre) competes for the ball with Mick McCarthy (left) and Tommy Burns of Celtic

“They have better players, they run around more. Stuff like that, if Rangers are going to beat them first they’ll need to match that energy. But in Old Firm games you are always hoping for the best. Michael has done very well since he’s been there and he’s got a chance to win the Scottish Cup.

“So if Rangers can go there and get a result on Saturday then it might put a marker down for the semi-final as well. Look, Rangers have a decent group of players. We just haven’t won there enough over the last 10-15 years. The last four or five years have been much closer because the quality of players at Rangers has been better.

“But I still think at the moment Celtic are stronger and the league position proves it. The Japanese boys who have come in have all been very disciplined. They’re good signings and they’ve worked very well. Then, obviously, the brought in a manager who no-one knew very much about.